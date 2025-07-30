50 Years Ago, New York City Almost Went Bankrupt. Is That Happening Again?

In 1975, New York City almost went bankrupt. What if I told you that the Big Apple’s fiscal FUBAR isn’t just just a cautionary tale from the past, but a very real preview of what might happen again—and soon?

And I’m not just talking about the surprise victory of self-described socialist Zohran Mamdani in the city’s Democratic primary for mayor—though that’s serious cause for concern.

My guest today is Richard E. Farley, author of Drop Dead, a history of how the richest city in America got addicted to spending, saturated in debt, and crashed the municipal bond market—and then managed to get a federal bailout in the nick of time. Farley argues that the same conditions are re-emerging today: runaway budgets, gimmicky accounting, over-promised entitlements, and politicians more interested in ideology than arithmetic.

And Farley wrote Drop Dead before the rise of Mamdani, who promises to blow spending through the roof, enact new taxes, and create masses of new regulations.

It takes real effort to bankrupt a city and New York might be sleepwalking into another fiscal disaster, and this time, there might not be a bailout waiting. And it’s not just the Big Apple, either. The problems there might also be coming to a city or town or state or nation near you.

0:00—Intro 1:24—Mamdani's agenda and economic collapse 6:03—How New York went broke in 1975 8:21—Budget fraud and political chicanery 12:20—Out of control spending 16:20—Municipal bond market saturation 20:11—Bailout politics of Mayor Abraham Beame, Governor Hugh Carey, and President Gerald Ford 31:47—Who is Felix "the Fixer" Rohatyn? 36:37—Why the budget grew during the austerity era 38:59—How NYC returned to budget normalcy 42:53—Is New York repeating the mistakes of its past? 47:00—Mayor Eric Adams and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo 50:12—Why NYC won't return to the Bloomberg model 56:32—Generation gaps and voter behavior

