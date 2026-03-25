There’s a new Reason Interview up, this one with Adam Carolla, the former Comedy Central and radio host who helped pioneer podcasting in the Aughts. He appeared at the recent Reason Weekend, an annual donor event, and I sat down with him to talk about the state of the media, life in his native California, and why he’s building a house in Nevada.

We start off talking about his stinging critique of a recent interview of Gavin Newsom by Katie Couric. The former NBC anchor asked the California governor and likely candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028 if he had “a Zoolander problem,” meaning that he is too beautiful for politics. That exchange made Carolla fly into a widely publicized rant, for good reasons. To Carolla, it underscores the political coziness between many high-profile journalists and liberal, Democratic politicians, and the unwillingness to ask hard questions in order to maintain access. In our discussion, Carolla compares her questions to the ones he asked Newsom the one (and last) time he got to interview him back in 2013. Carolla was respectful but pushed the politician on a wide variety of topics, ensuring he’d never get to talk with him again.

Adam and I talk about how life has changed in California over his lifetime (he was born in 1964) and why he’s building a house in Nevada. Back in 2010, he told Reason’s Ted Balaker that he was mostly libertarian and that still comes through, though he will be the first to tell you he’s become more conservative over the last 16 years. We talk about why that happened, what he still likes about Trump, and how his hungry early years informed his work ethic and attitude toward success.

Here’s the Reason writeup, following by some transcribed snippets, chapter headings, and links to the YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

In a recent interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, veteran news anchor Katie Couric asked him whether he “had a Zoolander” problem, fretting that being “so ridiculously good looking” might make it hard for him to be taken seriously. That exchange set off today’s guest, podcaster Adam Carolla, who saw in it a microcosm of much of what’s wrong with contemporary media and politics. Couric’s fawning betrays a clear political bias, he said, and it overlooks Newsom’s longstanding incompetence as a governor who has overseen a decline in people and businesses since taking office in 2019. In a wide-ranging conversation with Nick Gillespie, the former construction worker and Comedy Central host lays into how legacy media has traded in its watchdog role for access and skepticism toward power for affirmation. Carolla talks about how the Golden State’s regulatory dysfunction makes everything more expensive and time-consuming, squeezes tax-paying and law-abiding residents, and has created a place that puts “safetyism” and the status quo at the center of every policy decision. They also discuss the rise of independent journalism and podcasting—a field Carolla helped pioneer in the late aughts—and why, compared with President Joe Biden in 2024, President Donald Trump successfully appealed to people who wanted to build homes, businesses, and a future in the United States. 0:00—Softball interviews 4:41—Legacy media monocultures 9:53—Why Carolla started his own podcast network 11:35—Why are people leaving California? 16:24—Overregulation in California 25:33—The importance of meritocracy 28:39—How Carolla developed his work ethic 38:15—Why Carolla likes Trump 41:40—California high-speed rail 44:09—Is Carolla optimistic about the future? Reason is hiring! Check out the two open roles on the video team now:

https://reason.org/jobs/associate-producer/

https://reason.org/jobs/producer/

There’s a full transcript over at Reason!

What should [Katie Couric] have asked Gavin Newsom? Like what would — you interviewed him years ago on, you know, on a wide variety of issues, including how difficult it is to just do anything in California, business-wise, housing-wise but also about, marijuana legalization. What should she have been asking? It’s not just that the legacy media is kind of soft on people, but what are the questions they need to be asking somebody like Newsom? Well there’s a kind of a bottom line which is, “People are leaving California, why?” And then he’d go, “We have the fourth largest economy” and they go, “OK, well then there’s a perception about California, and maybe they’re all wrong, but they’re still packing up U-Hauls and leaving. So what is it that they think is going on even if… You’re telling me it’s the greatest place in the world, we’ve never been better, fine.” There goes another U-Haul for Texas. “Venture a guess as to why they’re leaving,” and then you know it’s like, “we got a shortage on housing.” Or OK, I’ll give you what I would’ve said to him, “Gas is $5.50 a gallon, it’s $3.50 everywhere else, right? Why is that?” “Exxon is is gouging us.” “OK why are they just gouging California? Why aren’t they gouging Nevada? Gouge the whole nation Exxon and make good money. Why just here? Do you think that’s reasonable that they would just gouge California?” What about something like the housing issue, which is coming up everywhere, but especially in places like California and New York. Talk a bit about one of your ongoing kind of complaints about California, a place you love, obviously, because you’re staying here. How does the state just artificially make it so difficult to build and maintain housing? It’s so heavily regulated that it’s stifling. And so when you make something so difficult that it’s not practical to comply, then people don’t do it, whether it’s fast food franchise or it’s building a home. I’ll give you a perfect example. California would love everyone to put solar panels on their house, and we’d be green, and we’re on the vanguard of green, let’s just say. So many years ago, probably 20 years ago or a little bit more, I bought a big sprawling place on top of Lake Hollywood, a big Spanish place. And it was in very bad shape, and I was going to do a huge renovation on it. And there was space on one of the roofs and one part of the house that was big and broad and flat and I said, “I want solar panels on this roof,” so like I’m not an environmentalist but fine if I can generate kilowatts from the sun and a little less out of my pocket, a little less coal burning, then good I’ll do it. So I started to talk to some solar guys and plan out putting solar panels on my roof. I was told that in California that - maybe it was even Los Angeles - that the problem was that there needed to be a main shut off for the solar that was outside of the front gate. Meaning, if there’s an issue, I don’t know what the issue would be but the fire department could hit the master on it. Now, in every other municipality and every other state that solar shutoff was on the panel, the electrical panel. So the fire department could come in, see the panel, see the big solar shut off, and shut it. The regulation in Los Angeles was it had to be separate and on the street. Well, the gate was 200 feet from where the solar panels were and by code, I needed a two foot deep trench with conduit, the two-inch wide conduit that ran and I was like I’m not gonna pay a hundred grand to put a switch on the outside of… So you know what I said? “Fuck solar,” I had no solar. So I didn’t pay for solar. I didn’t get solar, the solar company didn’t get money, we didn’t save anything. More kilowatts, more fossil fuel. They made it too difficult for me to get solar. And they look at that as sort of a win — not me not getting solar but more safety. More safety, more rules, more regulation.

You’ve lived your whole life in California, was there a period [when California was not super-regulated]? Yeah. So then what happened? Well, I’ll blow your mind if you want to know, period, of ‘not the case’. Carroll Shelby, famed automotive manufacturer, Shelby Cobra and beyond, lived in Texas, is a Texas guy, was at like a chicken ranch in Texas. Moved from Texas to Venice Beach, California to build cars. Now, could you imagine anybody coming to Venice Beach to build cars with all the paint and the lacquer and the materials. You know how physically impossible this state would be? That would be physically impossible. Right. But there was a time when people came here to do what they wanted to do.

Let’s shift to Donald Trump, because is Trump the equivalent of Gavin Newsom on the national level? You seem to have, I would say, an ambivalent relationship toward Trump. There’s things about him that are… I like Trump. I realize why people don’t like Trump. It’s hard, there’s certain… What do you like about Trump first? I like that he’s a commercial builder and he’s always in a hurry. He’s like, “Why? Let’s go. Let’s do this.” You know what I mean? Which I identify with as a builder. Builders are always like, “What’s taking so long?” You know, when you saw him with that presser with Karen Bass after the fire in Palisades, he’s like, “People should be clearing their own lots themselves. They should be going tonight.” She’s like, “whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, slow down, safety. Do it safe.” And she’s like that’s a process person talking to a ‘let’s get it done’ builder. That’s a career bureaucrat talking to someone who builds skyscrapers. Whose like, “let’s go.” So I like the, “get it done” I like that kind of ‘why not?’ part of him. Like a sort of like “You can’t do that.” And he goes, “Why not?” You know what I mean? Like I sort of, it’s a sort of reason why I like Elon Musk. You know, like it’s just, I like those guys who go, “Why not, we’ll just do it.” “How are you going to get to Mars?” “Because we’re going to Mars.” That’s admirable. He talks shit about Rob Reiner after he dies, and then he can’t, that’s indefensible. I also think people get too caught up in…and it shows a kind of naivete and a narcissism where they go, “That guy would be a good guy to have a beer with.” You know what I mean? “Like Barack Obama. That’d be a cool guy to have a beer with.” Right, with horrible policies. This guy would be a horrible guy to have a beer with, but he’s got policies. Like, I don’t know, just stuff like, “We’re gonna start a savings account for all these kids, by the time they’re 18, they’ll have $100,000 in the bank.” I’m like, yeah, good, do it. What are the limits on that though? Because, you know, I mean, you’ve talked a lot about government does too much, it spends too much. Under Trump, spending has gone up, it went up last year, it’s going to be even more this year. How do you, how do you gauge that kind of stuff? And part of it is like the Trump accounts, right? Yeah, I mean, for me, in a world where…I’m from California, we got, you know, 24 billion on homeless and no homeless apartments. We’ve got, you know, 18 billion on a bullet train that’s never going to get finished. We have God knows what on the hospice care now. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I’m sort of over the part of, “Look how much we’re spending.” If something comes out the other end, I’m now happy. Like when people go, “Oh, that tram that they’re building at LAX cost a billion dollars.” But if it moves… If I can ride it, I’m at the point where if I can get on that goddamn tram at some point, I am OK with it.

Again, full transcript at Reason.

If you like what I’m posting here, please share, follow, subscribe, and leave a comment.

And read my archive at Reason. Established in 1968, Reason is the publication of ‘free minds and free markets’ and is the leading source of politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective.

Share

Leave a comment