There’s a special bonus 4/20 episode of The Reason Interview up and it features my Reason colleague Andrew Heaton talking with Afroman, the Grammy-nominated recording artist who recently won a defamation lawsuit brought against him by thin-skinned members of the Adams County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office.

Acting on bad information, the police raided his house looking for drugs, a kidnap victim(!), and a basement dungeon (!!). They didn’t find any evidence of wrongdoing, much less a dungeon, but did cause damage to his house, seized $5,000 in cash, and at least one of the cops helped himself to some lemon pound cake. Afroman was never charged with a crime. Afroman used surveillance footage and cell phone video captured by his wife in song videos making fun of the cops, who sued him for defamation. These guys were the last people in America to have never heard of The Streisand Effect, I guess.

As another Reason colleague, C.J. Ciaramella, put it when the verdict came down last March:

To recap, these Adam County Sheriff's deputies raided Afroman's house on a bogus tip and got mocked for it, sued Afroman for using his own surveillance footage to ridicule them, testified and cried in open court about how much Afroman's music videos hurt their feelings, and then lost. This is an incredible sequence of events, a truly Drake-like example of self-ownage and the Streisand effect.

Here’s the Reason writeup of the interview with Afroman, followed by links to the YouTube, Apple, and Spotify versions; it’s available anywhere you listen to podcasts too. There’s a full transcript at the Reason website too!

This week, Andrew Heaton is joined by Grammy-nominated rapper Afroman, who recently turned a police raid on his home and the lawsuit that followed into an unlikely free speech victory and a new chapter in his career. Afroman explains how officers raided his house, damaged his property, seized cash, and then sued him after he used the security footage in his music videos to mock them. He argues that the real issue was not just the raid itself, but the lack of accountability that followed, and says the verdict was a win for ordinary Americans who want the right to criticize public officials without getting dragged into court. Heaton and Afroman also discuss a possible presidential run, smaller government, patriotism, and why his unifying message could break through in a divided country. Along the way, they talk about Flavor Flav as a possible running mate, Lemon Pound Cake, and how this viral comeback can become something even bigger than his music. Plus, Heaton asks what fans have wondered for years: Does Afroman feel pressure to always be high? 0:00—Teaser 0:39—Introduction 1:42—What should the police have done following the raid? 3:20—The inspiration for Lemon Pound Cake 5:20—The defamation suit against Afroman 11:15—Afroman’s stolen money and “crooked cops” 14:46—Afroman’s court win as a victory for free speech 17:15—Presidential aspirations 21:37—Patriotism and the American identity 24:23—Does Afroman feel pressured to be high? 25:02—Who would be Afroman’s running mate? 27:11—The effects of the trial on Afroman’s music career

If you like what I’m posting here, please like, subscribe, follow, share, follow, and leave a comment. And check out all my work at Reason. Archive here.

Share

Leave a comment