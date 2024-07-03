Lex Villena/Reason

Today’s guest on The Reason Interview is Andy Mills

He was one of the creators of The New York Times’ podcast The Daily, which is by some counts the most-listened-to podcast in the country. He also created the controversial Times’ podcast Caliphate, which won plaudits and awards before it became clear that one of its main sources was not trustworthy. He also produced The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling for The Free Press Matthew Boll Reflector

In a wide-ranging conversation, we talk about the workplace culture at The New York Times, which Andy quit after the Caliphate controversy and related issues; how he came to be a genre-defining creator of podcasts; how his evangelical upbringing in rural Illinois continues to inform his work and worldview despite his leaving that world; and what he and Matt Boll hope to accomplish with Reflector, which is master class in how to produce compelling audio journalism. Andy is an intense and engaging talker with very strongly held beliefs who is also committed to bringing polarized people into conversation (if not agreement) with one another.

We talk too about the basic economics and evolution of podcasting. These days, it seems as if everyone has a podcast even as highly publicized shows with celebrity hosts flop all the time (Meghan Markle, anyone?) and big companies (such as Pushkin) grab headlines mostly by laying off lots of people. Over the past couple of decades—and especially over the past 10 years—podcasting has emerged as one of the defining ways we consume media, tell stories, and engage the world. But will podcasting go the way of cable news, to name a once-promising medium that is no longer particularly interesting? Will it be like daily newspapers, increasingly unread and irrelevant? Is it really just the second coming of talk radio, a way of mainlining our already existing biases?

Below is the YouTube embed for the interview, which was conducted at a live event in New York City a few weeks ago. Below that are Spotify and Apple podcast embeds. And below those are chapter headings.

0:00—Introduction

1:03— Reflector: Andy Mills' new podcast

3:47— Reflector Episode 1: Naltrexone for alcoholism

7:00— Reflector Episode 2: Drill rap on trial

18:16— Economics of podcasting

22:22— Has the podcast era peaked?

25:28— Starting The Daily at The New York Times

29:06— Spotify's bad Meghan Markle bet

31:04— The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling

37:15— Caliphate controversy and The New York Times part 1

43:09— Caliphate controversy and The New York Times part 2

45:33— What does healthy media consumption look like?

47:46— Andy Mills' rural Christian upbringing

52:50— 'Wokeness' at The New York Times

1:00:24— Q&A

