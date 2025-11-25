There’s a new Reason Roundtable podcast, with Robby Soave filling in for travelin’ man

(on a West Coast

sojourn). Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links/embeds to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud version.

During our conversation about a listener question, I mention Arthur Diamond’s excellent Openness To Creative Destruction: Sustaining Innovative Dynamism, which I incorrectly say was published in 2023 (it’s from 2019). I really can’t recommend the book highly enough, as it helps solve the riddle posed by Joseph Schumpeter, who coined the term creative destruction to describe how capitalism relentlessly ‘mutates’ all sorts of commercial and cultural practices based on ever-changing consumer demands and producer innovations. If you haven’t read Schumpeter’s Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy (published in 1942), I highly recommend it too (here’s a $1.50 Kindle version).

We need to constantly change and innovate in order to increase living standards, but economic dislocations provide potent political and psychological risks to society—if people feel like they or their industries are constantly about to become obsolete, they do what they can to stop change NOW. Diamond’s discussion of the attendant issues is important and suggests ways to make society more comfortable with change. As I note in my discussion of the topic, the change we fear is never as abrupt and dislocating as is commonly thought (even rapid economic and cultural change unfolds over decades if not centuries) but we need to be telling the right narratives so that people don’t freak out and use politics and regulation to try to maintain the status quo. And those of us who believe in markets and limited government need to do a better job of explaining how and why progress happens, and why creative destruction is especially beneficial to people near the bottom of any given income distribution.

As Schumpeter put it, ‘Queen Elizabeth owned silk stockings… The capitalist achievement does not typically consist in providing more silk stockings for queens but in bringing them within reach of factory girls.’

Here’s the writeup at Reason:

If you like what I’m posting here, please like, follow, subscribe, share, and leave a comment. And check out Reason, the planet’s leading source of news, politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective. Established in 1968, Reason started out as the magazine of ‘free minds and free markets’ and has grown into a massive website brimming with nearly 60 years of articles, podcasts, and videos.

Share

Share The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Leave a comment