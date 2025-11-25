Are Trump and Mamdani Different Flavors of 'Socialist'?
Plus: What comes after DOGE and why Plur1bus is such a good show about AI and COVID conformity.
There’s a new Reason Roundtable podcast, with Robby Soave filling in for travelin’ man(on a West Coast sojourn). Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links/embeds to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud version.
During our conversation about a listener question, I mention Arthur Diamond’s excellent Openness To Creative Destruction: Sustaining Innovative Dynamism, which I incorrectly say was published in 2023 (it’s from 2019). I really can’t recommend the book highly enough, as it helps solve the riddle posed by Joseph Schumpeter, who coined the term creative destruction to describe how capitalism relentlessly ‘mutates’ all sorts of commercial and cultural practices based on ever-changing consumer demands and producer innovations. If you haven’t read Schumpeter’s Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy (published in 1942), I highly recommend it too (here’s a $1.50 Kindle version).
We need to constantly change and innovate in order to increase living standards, but economic dislocations provide potent political and psychological risks to society—if people feel like they or their industries are constantly about to become obsolete, they do what they can to stop change NOW. Diamond’s discussion of the attendant issues is important and suggests ways to make society more comfortable with change. As I note in my discussion of the topic, the change we fear is never as abrupt and dislocating as is commonly thought (even rapid economic and cultural change unfolds over decades if not centuries) but we need to be telling the right narratives so that people don’t freak out and use politics and regulation to try to maintain the status quo. And those of us who believe in markets and limited government need to do a better job of explaining how and why progress happens, and why creative destruction is especially beneficial to people near the bottom of any given income distribution.
As Schumpeter put it, ‘Queen Elizabeth owned silk stockings… The capitalist achievement does not typically consist in providing more silk stockings for queens but in bringing them within reach of factory girls.’
Here’s the writeup at Reason:
This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie are joined by Reason senior editor Robby Soave to discuss President Donald Trump’s unexpectedly warm White House meeting with New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and why he now describes the socialist’s agenda as “practical.” They examine what this moment suggests about Trump’s shifting political instincts, how it fits with his recent comments on tariffs and the state of the economy, and what the disbanding of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) signals about his governing approach.
The group then looks at Trump’s attempt to influence the pending Warner Bros. merger and the broader media landscape, including worries about misinformation and new reporting that major MAGA influencer accounts on X are operating from overseas. The panel also considers the implications of six Democrats telling service members they do not have to obey illegal orders and the ensuing backlash. A listener asks how to reconcile consumer benefits from intense market competition with the need to preserve incentives for long-term innovation and investment.
0:00—DOGE disbands
4:02—Trump meets Mamdani in the oval office
14:50—White House seeks influence over Warner Bros. merger
27:58—Red Scare, Oliva Nuzzi, and cancel culture
38:46—Listener question on preserving incentives in a market economy
51:29—Democrats encourage military not to follow illegal orders
57:49—Weekly cultural recommendations
What are we consuming this week?
Peter Suderman: Landman, Season 2
Nick Gillespie: Plur1bus, created by Vince Gilligan
Katherine Mangu-Ward: Plur1bus, created by Vince Gilligan
Robby Soave: Wicked: For Good
