Are Trump's Tariffs and State Capitalism as Stupid as They Seem?

For all the talk about ‘winning’ and reordering the global economy, the simple fact is that prior to Trump’s second term, America slapped an average tariff of 1.2 percent on most EU goods entering the country. Under the most recent deal (not yet finalized), that will be 15 percent—and it will be paid by Americans, not Europeans. For all of the president’s crowing about how much new revenue the tariffs are raising, even under the best outcomes, they will account for maybe 5 percent of federal revenue (up from 2 percent or 3 percent)—and that’s not even accounting for all the negative effects on consumer prices or economic growth.

We start off the episode with a discussion of the role of the Federal Reserve and whether its supposed independence is a reality or not (this is apart from any issues of whether you think the Fed should exist). I tell the tale of two Fed chairs, Arthur Burns and Paul Volcker, one of whom is seen as terrible and the other as the man who helped squeeze inflation out of the economy. It’s a complicated story with regards to Fed independence, and one that may not matter that much given current events. Jerome Powell seems ready to cut rates, which is what the president wants at the moment.

Burns, a mentor to Milton Friedman, became chair under Nixon and basically did Tricky Dick’s bidding, including keeping the money supply loose and publicly supporting the closing of the gold window (while knowing it was not a good policy). Nixon was convinced he lost the 1960 election due to a recession that year he felt was caused by the Fed tightening money and he wasn’t about to let it happen now that he was president. Burns remains an object lesson in bad Fed leadership. Volcker was appointed by Carter but grew into the position under Reagan, and is widely hailed for crushing inflation by raising the federal funds rate from an average of about 11 percent in 1979 to 20 percent in 1981. He kept things tight even during a brutal recession early in Reagan’s presidency and even as unemployment cracked 10 percent and prime interest rates went to 21 percent.

According to Robert Samuelson’s The Great Inflation and Its Aftermath, an excellent history of the period, Volcker acted independently though he did communicate with the Reagan administration, which understood the need to stop inflation. Sadly, Reagan’s spending spree and tax cuts led to then-record deficits down the road but at least balancing the budget and reducing debt was a live issue in the 1990s for both parties, which did work to bring some semblance of sanity to the federal budget. It’s sad to recall that in 2000, both Al Gore and George W. Bush promised to lower taxes to return some of the surpluses everyone took for granted back then. Nowadays, neither party even pretends to care about balancing the budget, much less campaigns on reducing spending.

Below is Reason's writeup of the episode, with topic subheadings. Below that are links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

