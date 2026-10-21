There’s a new Reason Magazine Interview podcast up, this time with Tarek Mansour, the cofounder of prediction-market-platform Kalshi. He’s an interesting guy—born in California, raised as the child of a single mom in Lebanon, an MIT grad who became a billionaire by the time he was 30—but his business is facing a boatload of trouble, including a criminal indictment from the state of Arizona, which claims the company is running an illegal betting enterprise, and New York, where the company is based. Empire State representatives are seeking at least $36 billion in fines. All told, there’s at least a dozen pending actions. In the interests of disclosure: Kalshi funds a variety of outfits doing policy work and that includes Reason Foundation, the nonprofit that publishes The Reason Interview podcast. Absolutely no conditions were placed on my interview.

We talk about the differences between online gambling sites and prediction markets like Kalshi, which is fully licensed and regulated by the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the same panel that oversees places like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Mansour, a student of Friedrich Hayek, defends prediction markets as information generators and we argue about whether any meaningful knowledge is in fact created by betting on who will win this season of Dancing With the Stars.

He was a bit disoriented, I think, by being interviewed by a libertarian who questioned why he doesn’t allow insider training (read legal scholar Henry Manne on this) or his users to bet on things like assassinations or military operations (he has very good responses to all these topics). We also talk about whether it’s true that all sorts of gambling addicts are in fact betting their rent at Kalshi and what the platform does to stop self-destructive behavior without descending into the worst sort of nannyism.

Mansour is a smart and affable presence; if there were more business people like him, capitalism would be more popular than it is!

It’s hard to conclude that Kalshi is getting hammered by at several distinct and powerful groups, including moralists who overstate gambling problems (and confuse prediction markets with online slots); legacy gambling joints protecting their turf (this includes some Indian casinos as well as other casino owners); and revenue-hungry governments (sportsbooks typically pay New York 51 percent of gross gaming revenue!). Mansour figures that a Supreme Court decision will be needed to let Kalshi and other U.S.-based prediction markets move forward unencumbered and he says the legal precedents are clearly in his favor.

But I sense that what’s really happening is a slow-motion negotiation with various states to see how much Kalshi will have to pay in protection. I highly recommend checking out the site, which features thousands of swaps/contracts/bets/whatever we want to call them about all sorts of economic, cultural, and political events. I’ve never placed a bet (or swap!) there, but I learn alot whenever I visit.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to various formats to watch or listen.

Also: Thanks to all who have subscribed to The Reason Interview at YouTube. We cracked 10,000 subscribers yesterday or this morning. I really appreciate the interest!

Today’s guest is Tarek Mansour, the 30-year-old billionaire co-founder and CEO of Kalshi, the prediction market platform where users can trade on the outcomes of everything from elections and economic forecasts to sporting events and the weather. As prediction markets surge in popularity, Kalshi is facing legal challenges from states that argue it’s operating an illegal gambling business. But Mansour insists that prediction markets are fundamentally different from casinos and sportsbooks and that efforts to restrict them threaten a powerful new source of information about the future. Nick Gillespie talks with Mansour about Kalshi’s battles with state regulators, why he believes the gambling industry is trying to stifle competition, and how prediction markets can help businesses manage risk. Mansour explains why ordinary people can sometimes forecast economic trends more accurately than Wall Street professionals. They also discuss Mansour’s journey from growing up in Lebanon to building a multibillion-dollar American company and his concerns about rising inequality and the declining enthusiasm for entrepreneurship. Mansour argues that capitalism needs to give more Americans a stake in its success without sacrificing the innovation that makes it possible. 0:00—How prediction markets differ from casinos 4:55—Do prediction markets serve a public good? 8:18—Markets, price discovery, and the economy 11:36—Why does Kalshi ban insider trading? 14:06—CFTC and federal regulation 17:26—How Kalshi differs from Polymarket 22:30—Do prediction markets have a corrosive effect? 25:03—Kalshi’s ban on athlete harassment 26:49—Arizona and New York lawsuits 31:30—State versus federal regulation 33:45—Why is Kalshi exploding in popularity? 35:57—Mansour’s background and the American Dream 39:55—Wealth gap narratives and an inclusive economy 42:39—Will a Democratic Congress hurt Kalshi? 45:17—Mansour’s prediction for Kalshi 47:48—Will state lawsuits require a Supreme Court decision?

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