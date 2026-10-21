The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Frozen Burrito
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The insider trading analogy is a good one for Kalshi's sports prediction markets. You ask why insider trading should be prohibited, and that's a great discussion about policy, one worthy of having. But until the law changes, insider trading is illegal.

Exactly the same with sports wagering. He waxes philosophically about the merits of predictions markets, much like those advocating for lifting the prohibition on insider trading. But unfortunately, like insider trading, sports wagering is flat-out illegal in many jurisdictions and subject to licensure and regulation in many others. Sophistry aside, until state law changes, Kalshi is facilitating illegal sports wagering.

Policy arguments are great for legislatures, but Kalshi is trying to avoid state laws regulating gambling by arguing that Congress somehow preempted state law 15 years ago when Dodd Frank authorized the CFTC to regulate "event contracts" and "swaps." I suspect his policy arguments will fail to convince SCOTUS that Congress meant to preempt a century of state regulation of gambling.

Also, commodities futures are derived from commodities. At the end of the day, pork belly futures involve pork bellies. Similarly, if I buy a stock, I have an ownership share in an actual company that I can re-sell. But if I predict the Giants win the Super Bowl, and by some miracle they do, that's it, I can't resell it after the event. While speculating on futures and stocks share similarities with speculating on the outcome of an event, it's the speculation that is similar, not the underlying asset being traded. This points to fundamental differences between securities and prediction markets, which underlies the reasons they are regulated differently.

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