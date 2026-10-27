There’s a new Reason Roundtable up, with me, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Liz Wolfe in for Katherine Mangu-Ward. We cover a lot of ground, including a discussion of California’s potential billionaire tax and wealth taxes in general, whether French riots are relevant to the future of the United States, and how terrible the midterms are likely to be to Republicans and the Trump administration. Particular attention paid to Texas and Ohio, where Democrats are poised to win statewide offices, reversing years (and in the case of Texas, decades) of electoral losses.

The short version: Both major parties are at or near historic lows in terms of voter support (see Gallup) but Donald Trump has really screwed up by insisting on genuinely terrible policies (tariffs, wars of choice, cruel and violent immigration enforcement) and mediocre-to-terrible candidates (looking at you, Ken Paxton). 2026 is looking to be the latest installment of the ‘unstable majorities’ Stanford’s Morris Fiorina has been talking about for the past 25 years. Each party keeps mistaking electoral wins as validation of its party’s platform, rather than a rejection of the ruling party’s. They gain control of the government and push an unpopular agenda and then start losing control. We’ve been on this rinse-and-repeat cycle since the 2006 midterms, when the GOP lost control of Congress. When and where it will stop, nobody knows.

In our cultural recommendations section, I talk up Bitcoin Bad Boy, a new play by former CoinDesk Managing Editor Ben Schiller. It’s an enjoyable and serious meditation on the bloody crossroads where politics and crypto meet. We live in an era of government-sanctioned rug pulls and, especially, if you care about the potentially liberating aspects of blockchain and bitcoin, it’s worth taking seriously the threat to all that posed by shit coins and bad actors like the Trump family.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to video and audio versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch are joined by Associate Editor Liz Wolfe to discuss California’s proposed 5 percent wealth tax on billionaires, which a Hoover Institution study suggests could ultimately cost the state $39 billion in lost revenue. With wealthy residents already leaving California, the panel examines whether the measure will survive next week’s vote, why Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes it, and how public sector unions have helped fuel the state’s spending problems. The panelists then look to France, where mounting unrest and economic stagnation raise questions about the long-term consequences of high taxes, expansive welfare programs, and pension obligations that increasingly burden younger generations. Next, they discuss Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado returning home after 10 months in exile. Then, with the midterm elections next week, the editors examine whether Trump’s tariffs, war with Iran, and mounting allegations of corruption will deliver Democrats control of Congress. Finally, a listener asks whether today’s democratic socialist movement will ultimately be remembered like the libertarian and Tea Party movements of the early 2010s. 0:00—California’s wealth tax proposal 13:02—Will France protests influence America? 22:50—Corina Machado returns to Venezuela. 31:19—Listener question on the DSA 44:40—2026 Midterm elections preview 58:34—Weekly cultural recommendations

We’ve got two great Reason events happening in the near future, one in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 7 and one in DC on Tuesday, November 10. Check them out:

Set in the heart of historic Philadelphia, this special evening will commemorate America’s 250th anniversary with a celebration of the ideals that have shaped the American experiment in individual liberty, free markets, and the rule of law.

Individual tickets and event sponsorships for the evening are available below. For student discounts and any other information about this event contact Director of Events Deirdre Schumacher at deirdre.schumacher@reason.org.

Tickets and program details here.

Reason Versus is a live-event series that pits Reason journalists and policy experts against publications and pundits in a battle of big ideas.

Resolution: “Authoritarianism Is a Right-Wing Problem”

For the negative: Reason ’s Katherine Mangu-Ward and Robby Soave

For the affirmative: Zeteo ‘s Mehdi Hasan and Jason Stanley

Moderated by Peter Suderman

Details and tickets here.

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