The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bennie's avatar
Bennie
16h

As a libertarian, my take on transgender issues....

I will support the right of anyone to be "different", but I am not obligated to 'like", "approve" or march in a parade to "celebrate" those differences. I have the right to my opinion.

In this case, my opinion is that a boy who thinks he should be a girl has a mental health issue, and the treatment for a mental health issue should not be bodily mutilation to create a grotesque, superficial facsimile of the opposite gender.

Again, just my opinion. Consenting adult Jenner had the right do to whatever "they" wanted with "their" body. But my opinion is that medical professionals who accommodate these choices are irresponsible and unethical.

And on the "bathroom" question, I think both sides have legitimate concerns and the solution is architectural. Replace communal "public" restrooms with individual private units. After all, when I am taking care of business, I want my privacy, from anyone of any gender.

Reply
Share
1 reply
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
18h

Thanks for a very thought-provoking column. The thoughts it provoked actually led me to compose my own Substack, triggered by your reference at the end of Letters from an American Farmer, which it occurred to me was the inspiration for Heather Cox Richardson's famous Letters from an American. That led me in sort of a chain of consciousness to wrap in AOC's quote over the weekend that the DSA has no masters, and whether or not that is a good or bad thing. It harks back to what Letters from an American Farmer said about what it is to be an American. Is it a combination of ethnicities from European countries that have become part of a melting pot? Is it the freedom to earn your living in a land? Is that what makes you a patriot of a particular land, the ability to earn your daily bread there? All sorts of things. Anyway, I encourage you to read the stack you inspired.

But in the process, I entirely missed the point of yours, which was that when it comes to issues of, for example, transgenderism, Donald Trump did a 180, and I think the explanation for that is Donald Trump is loyal to people who are loyal to him. Since Jenner was a Republican, he supported his choices, his freedom to change himself into a woman. Now, the reason I think he flipped back is what the conservative movement is about is preserving the traditional values that have led humanity to follow the Judeo-Christian imperative, which is to be fruitful and multiply. You can make an argument that people who switch genders and veer from traditional heterosexual norms can reproduce, and they can in our modern society. But common sense would dictate that they are less likely to reproduce, and those are, arguably, from the Judeo-Christian traditional conservative point of view, aberrations from the reproductive norm. When you turn sex from a procreational activity to a recreational activity, it diminishes its reproductive productivity. I think that is what the argument is about, and it is evident that American fertility has declined since the sexual revolution.

Now you can debate the merits of that hypothesis, but I think that is the hypothesis at root. You can debate whether this country, and the world for that matter, should allow people freedom to choose how they express their sexuality and respond to that reproductive imperative. Reasonable people can certainly disagree on it, but I think that is at the heart of the debate, and I think that explains why Trump flipped.

It also gets to the whole diversity question. Barack Obama, the first president of mixed race, that is now widely accepted as a positive thing—that people should be able to procreate with whoever they choose. That is the argument that diversity is our strength. That is a fairly widely accepted view these days, and it was not always obvious. If you look back to The Great Gatsby, that was the opening page talking about what was then viewed as miscegenation, just sort of en passant, which is even more amazing, given the spirit of the times.

I think we have crossed that particular intellectual and moral Rubicon, and I do not think there is any going back on that, nor should there be. That is my own personal view. Because if you look at the dangers of inbreeding, so famously evidenced by Tsar Nicholas's hemophiliac child and, of course, the Third Reich, we know what happens going down that narrow genetic road.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Gillespie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture