New Reason Interview is up, this time with Argentine economist Agustín Etchebarne, who has worked for decades to build the libertarian movement in his home country and throughout Latin America, especially as director general of the think tank Fundación Libertad y Progreso.

He and his colleagues were instrumental in creating the environment that brought Javier Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist, to power on a platform of cutting the size, scope, and spending of the state. Since taking office, Milei has indeed slashed tens of thousands of regulations and his austerity budgets have helped bring annual inflation rates down from over 200 percent to around 25 percent. Yet he has failed to dollarize the economy and shown a troubling willingness to take his critics to court.

Agustín also offers up a beautiful explanation of why Jorge Luis Borges is one of the greatest authors of the past century.

Here’s the Reason writeup of our conversation, including chapter headings, followed by links to audio and video versions.

Today's guest is Agustín Etchebarne, an Argentine economist and director general of Fundación Libertad y Progreso, a think tank dedicated to advancing free markets and individual liberty. For decades, Etchebarne has helped build a libertarian movement in Argentina. That movement helped lay the groundwork for the rise of President Javier Milei, whose efforts to overhaul the country's economy have attracted international attention.



Nick Gillespie talks with Etchebarne about how Argentina went from one of the world's wealthiest countries to decades of economic instability, the enduring influence of Peronism, and how libertarian ideas gained traction among young Argentines. They discuss Milei's dramatic spending cuts, falling inflation and poverty rates, and the challenges of opening Argentina's economy to international competition. Etchebarne explains why he believes Argentina should abandon the peso in favor of the U.S. dollar, how libertarian ideas are spreading across Latin America, and what separates classical liberals from conservatives. They also discuss what President Donald Trump could learn from Milei's approach to governing.



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0:00—What made Etchebarne a libertarian?

3:10—Argentina's history of wealth

4:38—How Peronism took hold in Argentina

9:31—How Peronism was defeated

12:24—Why Argentine youth embraced libertarianism

17:15—Milei's emotionalism

20:26—Milei's record on inflation and poverty

27:14—Why should Argentina dollarize its economy?

32:34—Liberal reforms in Chile

36:32—The role of the Catholic Church

39:27—Patriotism without nationalism

44:09—Jorge Luis Borges

46:40—What can Donald Trump learn from Milei?

If you are interested in Latin America, check out Reason’s current issue, which looks at the Milei phenomenon and analyzes the good and the bad of the provocative figure’s presidential term. Buy a subscription today (just $15-$35) and read the issue cover to cover.

And also check out my recent interviews with Chilean free-marketer Axel Kaiser and Brazilian bitcoin expert Fernando Ulrich (these Q&As, along with one featuring Nobel Prize winner James Heckman, were all shot in Argentina in early September during a conference cosponsored by Reason Foundation, the nonprofit that publishes the Reason Interview).

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, share, and leave a comment. And check out my vast, 33+ year archive of writing, videos, and podcasts at Reason. Started in 1968 as the magazine of ‘free minds and free markets,’ Reason is the world’s leading source of politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective.

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