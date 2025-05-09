Can Technology Outrun 'Stupider and Stupider' Government?

"I feel fear… because they're somewhat vindictive people. I don't care who you are, having this set of people mad at you is not comfortable."

That's my latest podcast guest, Cliff Asness, talking about President Donald Trump, his administration, and his supporters. Cliff is no shrinking violet; he’s the outspoken billionaire co-founder of AQR Capital Management which has something like $128 billion under management. He’s also a pioneer in quantitative finance, University of Chicago Ph.D., and self-described "part-time Republican and full-time libertarian." He talks bluntly—and hilariously—about why Trump is spectacularly wrong on tariffs and trade, his concerns about the authoritarian tendencies of the president and his supporters, and how capitalism may actually be getting less efficient due to social media.

Cliff also tells me how he came to his libertarian beliefs, where right-wing populism overlaps with its left-wing version, and why he thinks free minds and free markets will eventually win—but only after a long slog.

This conversation was recorded live at an event in New York City.

Subscribe to the new YouTube channel for The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie.

Here are the topics we covered. Scroll below to watch/listen at YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and Soundcloud.

1:17- Asness's hedge fund: AQR Capital Management 4:15- The state of capitalism 7:30- From delusion to grift 10:51- Trump, tariffs, and comparative advantage 13:48- Is the Trump administration "grifting"? 16:30- Criticizing Obama and Biden 17:42- Is Trump the naked emperor? 23:57- Markets are not perfect 30:45- Social media's effect on markets and politics 37:07- Asness' politics and background 40:40- Does the arc of history bend towards libertarianism? 42:00- Left & right economic illiteracy 44:29- Median income has increased, morale hasn't 47:01- Politics rewards resentment

If you like this Substack, please subscribe and share! And check out Reason, the planet’s only publication of ‘Free Minds and Free Markets.’ Established in 1968, we bring a principled libertarian take to politics, culture, and ideas.

Share