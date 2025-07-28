Can You Say That? Cancel Culture, Free Speech, and the Future of Public Debate

On Wednesday, July 23, I moderated a great panel on cancel culture, free speech, and the future of public debate at Philadelphia’s excellent National Liberty Museum (NLM). Here’s the writeup of the event from the group’s YouTube channel:

In an era where saying the wrong thing can spark a firestorm—or ignite a movement—what does it really mean to speak freely? Join a bold and timely conversation with Dov Davidoff (comedian and actor), Ernest Owens (author of The Case for Cancel Culture), and Rikki Schlott (co-author of The Canceling of the American Mind with Greg Lukianoff), moderated by Nick Gillespie (editor at large at Reason magazine and host of The Reason Interview with Nick Gillespie) as they unpack the politics, power, and pitfalls of cancel culture in today’s society. From the classroom to the comedy club, this panel dives deep into the tensions between accountability and censorship, and asks: Is cancel culture silencing voices, or amplifying those who have gone unheard?

We cover a lot of ground and work through recent and older examples of cancel culture and whether things are looser than they were a few years ago.

The National Liberty Museum is definitely worth a visit if you’re in or near Philadelphia—it’s celebrating its 25th year and will be focusing on what the right of free assembly means to Americans.

If you prefer to watch the panel at YouTube, it’s right here:

