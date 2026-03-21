The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Hollis Robbins's avatar
Hollis Robbins
1d

Good piece. Both of our pieces today are in productive conversation.

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Tim Small's avatar
Tim Small
8mEdited

The truth will out. As ‘politically homeless’ people of left-leaning sympathies come to grips with this bombshell may they recognize the need to rebuild credibility. Unionism is essential and can’t be abandoned but has to live up to a higher standard. Fortifying anti-union politics is a worst-case-scenario outcome and this news could assist it. But the moment we’re living through has certainly also exposed the delusions of conservatives who put their faith in Trump, whom many assumed was anti-war. The other team can catch up and pass them by as they try to process the fallout. Meanwhile the Dem leadership cohort can be expected to bloviate their way through until the dust settles and biz-as-usual can resume. But maybe it will all be different this time.

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