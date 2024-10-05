Billy Binion. Image: Lex Villena/Reason

The guest on this week’s Reason Interview podcast is my Reason colleague Billy Binion, who joined our staff in 2019 after stints at an opera company (!) and as a contractor for NATO (!!).

He’s written blockbuster stories about the abuse of power by cops and courts, and he just produced an incredible documentary about Patricia Villarreal, a citizen journalist who calls herself Lagordiloca (the ‘fat crazy lady’) in Laredo, Texas, who sued the city after they arrested her for reporting on a couple of controversial local stories (the doc includes interviews with figures ranging from

to James O’Keefe, who wrote an amicus brief in Villarreal’s case). It's a case that could have major First Amendment implications for independent reporters. The number of legacy outlets and established journalists who don’t support figures like Villareal is stunning and deeply disappointing, and something we get into.

I talk with Billy about what drives his interests in such topics as civil asset forfeiture, SWAT teams run amok, and victimized people who get arrested after using unlicensed guns to ward off would-be killers. Like me, he’s not a gun owner but he understands that gun laws fall differently on the wealthy and the middle class than they do on lower-income people, who have less political or social capital to begin with. “If you support those permitting regimes that make it very difficult for poorer people to get guns, you are making the right to self-defense something that is only accessible to people of a certain class,” he tells me.

We also discuss how contrary to most news accounts, today's Supreme Court is less polarized than the country it serves. And we talk about how Billy’s time living in California and Texas back to back gives him a distinct perspective on blue and red America—and insight into what sort of government governs better, if not quite best. Billy’s perspective and voice is refreshing and tough to categorize, especially in an era when virtually all journalism gets coopted into an ultra-binary political status quo.

0:00- Ad: St John's College

1:17- Introduction

2:24- Priscilla Villarreal documentary

9:55- James O'Keefe

14:56- Qualified immunity & absolute immunity

21:08- Charles Foehner self defense/gun possession case

23:16- LaShawn Craig self defense case

25:20- Dexter Taylor 'ghost guns' case

28:38- Civil liberties shouldn't be granted based on class

33:46- SWAT damage cases

42:38- Is policing getting better or worse?

46:18- Binion's background

49:48- Are the arts politically homogenous?

53:04- Being disillusioned by Los Angeles

57:08- Leaving California for Texas

1:01:41- Finding libertarianism

1:04:49- The Supreme Court is not 'radical'

1:09:08- The complicated story is more interesting

