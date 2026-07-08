New Reason Interview is up, this time with Cato Institute VP and self-described ‘constitutional law warrior’ Clark Neily. Some great quotes:

‘98.3% of all federal criminal convictions in 2022 came from guilty pleas and not constitutionally prescribed jury trials. I think that is a horrifying statistic.’

‘[My] least favorite [Supreme Court justice] has to be Oliver Wendell Holmes, who is the author of the most, I think, ignominious thing that’s ever been said in a Supreme Court decision. This is the 1927 Buck v. Bell case where the question was whether you have a constitutional right not to have your reproductive organs ripped out by state eugenicists, which is what was happening to Kerry Buck in Virginia. And he wrote this…three-and-a-half page opinion that I think had one citation to case law, the rest of which was just pure vibes. And it has that famous line, ‘three generations of imbeciles are enough.’

‘I think [Donald Trump] has this fundamental disregard for laws and norms... Life is about getting the most points... Anything that constrains other people—whether it's law, morality, or social norms—is just a chump taking himself out of the game.’

We have a system of government... that encourages the kind of entrepreneurial risk-taking that unlocks prosperity….The Constitution is maybe the greatest secular document ever written.’