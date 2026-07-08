Clark Neily on the Courts, Executive Power, Federal Overreach, and the Second Amendment
'98.3% of all federal criminal convictions in 2022 came from guilty pleas and not constitutionally prescribed jury trials. I think that is a horrifying statistic.'
New Reason Interview is up, this time with Cato Institute VP and self-described ‘constitutional law warrior’ Clark Neily. Some great quotes:
‘98.3% of all federal criminal convictions in 2022 came from guilty pleas and not constitutionally prescribed jury trials. I think that is a horrifying statistic.’
‘[My] least favorite [Supreme Court justice] has to be Oliver Wendell Holmes, who is the author of the most, I think, ignominious thing that’s ever been said in a Supreme Court decision. This is the 1927 Buck v. Bell case where the question was whether you have a constitutional right not to have your reproductive organs ripped out by state eugenicists, which is what was happening to Kerry Buck in Virginia. And he wrote this…three-and-a-half page opinion that I think had one citation to case law, the rest of which was just pure vibes. And it has that famous line, ‘three generations of imbeciles are enough.’
‘I think [Donald Trump] has this fundamental disregard for laws and norms... Life is about getting the most points... Anything that constrains other people—whether it's law, morality, or social norms—is just a chump taking himself out of the game.’
We have a system of government... that encourages the kind of entrepreneurial risk-taking that unlocks prosperity….The Constitution is maybe the greatest secular document ever written.’
Below is the writeup at Reason’s website, followed by embeds to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.
Today’s guest is Clark Neily, a constitutional litigator, civil liberties advocate, and senior vice president for legal studies at the Cato Institute. He previously served as co-counsel in the landmark Supreme Court case District of Columbia v. Heller, one of the most consequential gun rights decisions in modern history.
Neily speaks with Nick Gillespie about the Supreme Court’s latest term, the constitutional limits on executive power, and whether Congress has ceded too much authority to the presidency and the administrative state. Neily explains why he believes the Court has become an essential check on government overreach and discusses recent rulings involving birthright citizenship and gun rights.
They also discuss the rise of plea bargaining, why federal prosecutors wield extraordinary leverage over criminal defendants, and whether America’s constitutional system is strong enough to withstand growing political polarization and executive power.
0:00—The Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship ruling
4:01—Humphrey’s Executor and agency independence
9:02—President Donald Trump and executive power
16:05—Gun rights and expanding gun ownership
25:33—Is the Supreme Court defending liberty?
29:38—How the justice system forces guilty pleas
36:24—Neily’s least favorite Supreme Court Justice
38:51—The worst presidents in American history
44:15—Neily’s origin story
49:35—Is Neily optimistic about America’s future?
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