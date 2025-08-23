Culture, Choice, and the Pluralist Case for Liberty

I’m very happy to share my new appearance on the podcast of the Libertarian Christian Institute, a fascinating and sharp organization rooted in both in the Bible and the liberal project. This is a pretty remarkable and rich conversation about old values and contemporary flashpoints in politics and culture. We talk about the role of religion in the search for meaning and freedom. And lots of other stuff that I think you will find interesting. And yes, it’s funny that I, an apatheist who thinks responsible drug use is a good thing, am appearing on episode 420.

Here’s the writeup LCI did for the show, along with topic headings. Below that are embeds of the podcast at various platforms.

Nick Gillespie joins Doug Stuart to trace his path from Catholic kid in an immigrant family to a postmodern libertarian—and why that journey made him bullish on freedom of movement and a more “mongrel” America. We talk through the Ellis Island frame for sane, humane immigration, why “build a wall around the welfare state” is the sharper rejoinder, and how Catholic parish life (and Roger Williams) shaped Nick’s instinct for pluralism and tolerance. We also unpack what he means by “postmodern libertarianism” in plain terms: be humble about what we can know, be wary of top-down fixes, and trust bottom-up problem-solving. Hayek meets Foucault without the jargon. From there we hit the “paradox of choice” debate (yes, 45 deodorants can be a feature), how pop culture shapes the way people find meaning, and where the liberty movement is actually headed right now. In this episode:

Immigration as freedom to move and belong

Ellis Island as a practical path to legal, open channels

“Wall off the welfare state,” not the country

Catholic roots, Roger Williams, and the case for pluralism

Postmodern libertarianism without the buzzwords

Choice vs. control, and learning to “satisfice”

The current liberty landscape: what’s breaking, what’s building

If you find this podcast at all interesting, please check LCI’s site and also Cody Cook’s The Anarchist Anabaptist, which is great exploration of libertarian themes in that religious tradition.

