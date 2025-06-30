I recently appeared on the podcast of filmmaker

, talking about a host of issues related to libertarian policies, attitudes, and mindsets. Follow Rob on

,

, and especially

, where he posts his podcast along with his documentaries and commentaries (including recent ones titled

’ and

Below is an Otter.ai-generated summary of our conversation, which starts off talking about DOGE and Elon Musk's retreat from Washington and winds up talking about the contemporary masculinity crisis, the limits of libertarianism as a total life system, my belief that we all need to be building our own 'usable pasts,' or traditions that provide a sense of history, community, and agency.

Below the summary is a link to YouTube version of the podcast.

Did Doge Fail? Rob Montz questions whether Doge, led by Elon Musk, failed in its mission to scale down the state. Nick Gillespie acknowledges partial failure but notes the importance of the conversation Doge initiated. Gillespie highlights that Doge set a tone about government waste and inefficiency that wouldn't have happened under other administrations. The conversation directionally was good, but the hype around Doge as a Silicon Valley app was overblown. Elon Musk's Tactics and Fiscal Discipline Montz discusses Elon Musk's Twitter-style tactics in the federal government, including recruiting hardcore supporters. Gillespie notes the pushback against Musk's methods, attributing some of it to anti-Trump sentiment. Gillespie argues that traditional fiscal discipline has failed, and Musk's unconventional approach might be necessary. The conversation shifts to the broader issue of government spending and the need for fiscal responsibility. Historical Context and Government Reform Gillespie references Bill Clinton and Al Gore's "Reinventing Government" initiative, which successfully cut government waste. He discusses the decline in government spending as a percentage of GDP in the 90s due to bipartisan efforts. Gillespie contrasts this with the increase in spending under George W. Bush and subsequent presidents. The conversation touches on the challenges of achieving fiscal responsibility through regular government channels. The Role of Political Parties and Fiscal Responsibility Montz argues that the 90s compromise was based on genuine conviction from both parties about fiscal discipline. Gillespie acknowledges the lack of a party with genuine conviction about fiscal responsibility today. The discussion includes the impact of Trump's foreign policy and spending habits on fiscal responsibility. Gillespie emphasizes the need for a rule of law rather than a rule of men to ensure fiscal discipline. Doge's Impact and Memetic Communication Montz and Gillespie discuss the impact of Doge's memetic communication and its potential illegality. Gillespie notes that Doge's overpromising and underdelivering discredited the idea of reducing government. The conversation highlights the importance of building consensus and the challenges of doing so in the current political climate. Gillespie expresses concern that Doge's failure could shut down future opportunities for government reform. Libertarianism as a Cultural Movement Rob Montz asks about the viability of libertarianism as a political movement. Gillespie describes libertarianism as a cultural and philosophical movement rather than a political one. He uses the metaphor of an operating system to explain how libertarian principles can guide individual freedom and responsibility. Gillespie emphasizes the importance of creating a usable past and allowing individuals to choose their own systems of belief and virtue. The Plight of Young American Men Montz discusses the plight of young American men and their struggle with modern technology and freedom. Gillespie acknowledges the reevaluation of masculinity and the need for more role models and systems of virtue. The conversation touches on the popularity of traditional codes of conduct and the appeal of figures like David Goggins and Jocko Willink. Gillespie emphasizes the importance of freedom in choosing one's own system of belief and virtue. The Libertarian Party and Its Challenges Montz inquires about the formal party structure of the libertarian movement. Gillespie discusses the Libertarian Party's electoral successes and challenges, including its lack of clarity on its strategy. He notes the party's shift towards more conservative positions under the Mises caucus and its impact on electoral success. Gillespie emphasizes the need for a pre-political and pre-partisan sensibility that pushes for more meaningful choice in individuals' lives. The Importance of Freedom and Choice Gillespie argues that libertarianism is more about a sensibility and direction than a specific political party. He emphasizes the importance of freedom and choice in creating meaningful lives and communities. The conversation highlights the need for individuals to choose their own systems of belief and virtue. Gillespie expresses concern about the current political climate and the need to celebrate and protect individual freedom.

If you like what I'm posting here, please check out Reason, my work home since late 1993. My Reason archive is here.

,

, and

.

and include entry to after-party.