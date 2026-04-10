The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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757sean
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To paraphrase the late great Casey Kasem, that was ponderous.

https://youtu.be/rV7WF5VVwuo?si=CXiUAyrMAiI396WI

After a perfunctory dump on the Abraham Accords, befuddlement that the almighty European aren’t doing really anything. But let’s not look at what the other Sunnis are. The Saudis have been dragging their heels, but many others have signed up. And it’s Kuwaiti stuff that keeps getting blown up by the crappy Iranian munitions.

And it’s those countries who can’t move their product through the Strait.

Discussion of OrangeManBad’s mental abilities is the sort of stuff you’d get from MS NOW, MTG, or an Epstein Troofer. Is that the sort of reporting coming from NYT?

Not sure I agree that the Iraq no-fly zones didn’t work.

Agreed with you 100000% on the spending. The “Collapsetarian” streak is still strong for me. After Trump’s LP address, I was going to vote for Biden so he’d take part of the blame for the reckless abandon since 2009. But Debate…..and I just couldn’t vote for Officer Harris. So Chase Oliver, who might have been the worst LP nominee since Marrou.

Agree wholeheartedly on the GoCo and speech.

Appreciate your points on DOGE/USAID. Recommend Jennifer Palka’s “Eating Policy.”

The discussion about unions omits the fact that there basically no regulations when the unions were springing up.

There also didn’t used to be food safety standards. Maybe it’s cynical, but to me, about all Big Labor does at this point is serve as a way for pre-tax dollars to get funneled into Democrats’ campaign coffers.

Discussion of the tools was eyeroll-inducing. Okay, Boomer. (Or you learn to work in tools that store in open formats, and use whatever’s available….and, yes, I still do more than a little work in GNU EMACS…..)

But the biggest reason I listened to that was to see if any of you mentioned the tens of thousands Iranians murdered by the IRGC *In January*. While I’m generally against intervention, there’s times the US (and others) can do things for humanity. In Rwanda, the Canuck UN guy could have stopped the machete attacks with about five Bradley fighting vehicles. Clinton wouldn’t send those because of Mogadishu.

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