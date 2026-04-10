Original prompt at Grok: ‘create a dayglo image of donald trump, lionel trilling, murray rothbard, and jd vance in an iranian nightclub’

I was on Mike Pesca’s Not Even Mad podcast along with John Ganz of the popular Unpopular Front Substack and the author of When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s. My late colleague Brian Doherty reviewed it for Reason, noting the book’s title comes from ‘an obscure 1992 speech by a figure most progressive readers have likely never heard of: the libertarian-movement founding father and gadfly Murray Rothbard, an economist who also explored political philosophy and history as he built a case for a totally stateless society.’ Read Brian’s review here.

We talked about the war in Iran—all three of us consider it to be a mind-numbingly awful and poorly conceived thing—and then shift into other topics, including a long discussion teed off by the recent New York Times op-ed criticizing Trump ‘Libertarians: We Told You So,’ written by Reason’s Editor in Chief Katherine Mangu-Ward. It’s a good conversation and argument about many things, including the origins of contemporary populism, whether libertarians are too limited in their understanding of where power emanates from, and more. Here’s Mike’s writeup, followed by links to various podcast versions.

Today on a Not Even Mad, Mike is joined by political writer John Ganz and Reason’s Nick Gillespie to debate whether the ceasefire with Iran is a strategic victory for the regime or a result of Donald Trump’s bellicose rhetoric. The trio analyzes the New York Times reporting on JD Vance’s backseat skepticism and Trump’s habit of choosing airpower over long-term diplomacy. They also tackle the libertarian "we told you so" regarding centralized power and the operational failures of the DOGE efficiency program. Plus, Mike provides a reality check on the Strait of Hormuz, and the panel airs their "Goat Grinders" regarding tech friction, manosphere yakking, and the slow death of Evernote.

Listen at Mike’s main website here.

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