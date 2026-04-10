Did Libertarians Warn Against Trump or Enable Him?
On Mike Pesca's Not Even Mad podcast, I argue with John Ganz about libertarianism and progressivism.
I was on Mike Pesca’s Not Even Mad podcast along with John Ganz of the popular Unpopular Front Substack and the author of When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s. My late colleague Brian Doherty reviewed it for Reason, noting the book’s title comes from ‘an obscure 1992 speech by a figure most progressive readers have likely never heard of: the libertarian-movement founding father and gadfly Murray Rothbard, an economist who also explored political philosophy and history as he built a case for a totally stateless society.’ Read Brian’s review here.
We talked about the war in Iran—all three of us consider it to be a mind-numbingly awful and poorly conceived thing—and then shift into other topics, including a long discussion teed off by the recent New York Times op-ed criticizing Trump ‘Libertarians: We Told You So,’ written by Reason’s Editor in Chief Katherine Mangu-Ward. It’s a good conversation and argument about many things, including the origins of contemporary populism, whether libertarians are too limited in their understanding of where power emanates from, and more. Here’s Mike’s writeup, followed by links to various podcast versions.
Today on a Not Even Mad, Mike is joined by political writer John Ganz and Reason’s Nick Gillespie to debate whether the ceasefire with Iran is a strategic victory for the regime or a result of Donald Trump’s bellicose rhetoric. The trio analyzes the New York Times reporting on JD Vance’s backseat skepticism and Trump’s habit of choosing airpower over long-term diplomacy. They also tackle the libertarian "we told you so" regarding centralized power and the operational failures of the DOGE efficiency program. Plus, Mike provides a reality check on the Strait of Hormuz, and the panel airs their "Goat Grinders" regarding tech friction, manosphere yakking, and the slow death of Evernote.
Listen at Mike’s main website here.
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To paraphrase the late great Casey Kasem, that was ponderous.
https://youtu.be/rV7WF5VVwuo?si=CXiUAyrMAiI396WI
After a perfunctory dump on the Abraham Accords, befuddlement that the almighty European aren’t doing really anything. But let’s not look at what the other Sunnis are. The Saudis have been dragging their heels, but many others have signed up. And it’s Kuwaiti stuff that keeps getting blown up by the crappy Iranian munitions.
And it’s those countries who can’t move their product through the Strait.
Discussion of OrangeManBad’s mental abilities is the sort of stuff you’d get from MS NOW, MTG, or an Epstein Troofer. Is that the sort of reporting coming from NYT?
Not sure I agree that the Iraq no-fly zones didn’t work.
Agreed with you 100000% on the spending. The “Collapsetarian” streak is still strong for me. After Trump’s LP address, I was going to vote for Biden so he’d take part of the blame for the reckless abandon since 2009. But Debate…..and I just couldn’t vote for Officer Harris. So Chase Oliver, who might have been the worst LP nominee since Marrou.
Agree wholeheartedly on the GoCo and speech.
Appreciate your points on DOGE/USAID. Recommend Jennifer Palka’s “Eating Policy.”
The discussion about unions omits the fact that there basically no regulations when the unions were springing up.
There also didn’t used to be food safety standards. Maybe it’s cynical, but to me, about all Big Labor does at this point is serve as a way for pre-tax dollars to get funneled into Democrats’ campaign coffers.
Discussion of the tools was eyeroll-inducing. Okay, Boomer. (Or you learn to work in tools that store in open formats, and use whatever’s available….and, yes, I still do more than a little work in GNU EMACS…..)
But the biggest reason I listened to that was to see if any of you mentioned the tens of thousands Iranians murdered by the IRGC *In January*. While I’m generally against intervention, there’s times the US (and others) can do things for humanity. In Rwanda, the Canuck UN guy could have stopped the machete attacks with about five Bradley fighting vehicles. Clinton wouldn’t send those because of Mogadishu.