Did MAGA Kill the Tea Party and the Ron Paul Revolution?

This past Saturday in Lake Jackson, Texas, I attended the Ron Paul 90th Birthday Party BBQ, organized by Young Americans for Liberty and The Ron Paul Institute. I gave brief remarks to the 800 people in attendance and recorded interviews with Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Knox County (Tennessee) Mayor Glenn Jacobs (arguably better known as WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Kane), which will come out over the next few weeks.

I also did the livestream that comprises today’s Reason Interview episode: a great conversation with Fox News’ Kennedy and former Rep. Justin Amash (L-Mich.) about Ron Paul’s political legacy (read my Reason colleague Brian Doherty’s Ron Paul's rEVOLution: The Man and the Movement He Inspired), what happened to the Tea Party movement (which arose in the early 2010s in response to George W. Bush’s profligate spending and Barack Obama’s massive stimulus plans and health-care overhaul), and where oh where should libertarian-minded people go next…

Kennedy is a recent guest on my show (episode here) and Justin has been on many times over the years. A quick recap about him: He was elected in 2010 as part of the first Tea Party wave and made a name for himself by being the only member of Congress who explained every! single! vote! he made, in detail, on Facebook. He was consistently against deficits, spending, and war. A lawyer by training, he voted to impeach Donald Trump the first time around and quickly got pushed out (his successor, big-box retailer scion Peter Meijer, voted to impeach Trump too, and was then primaried out of the same seat, in favor of a crazy, Trump-approved MAGA candidate who then surrendered one of the most solidly Republican districts in the nation).

Over his decade in Congress, Justin left the GOP and became an independent before serving out his final term as a Libertarian, making him the only Libertarian to hold office in the House. He ran for the Michigan GOP Senate nomination in 2024, losing to former Rep. Mike Rogers (who lost in the general).

Amash is without a doubt one of the most-principled people to ever hold office. His personal story (the child of a Syrian mother and Palestinian refugee father who came penniless to America in the 1940s) is compelling and I really hope he re-enters politics at some point. He’s just 45 and his generally libertarian agenda—especially when it comes to foreign policy, debt-and-spending issues, immigration, and social tolerance—is attractive and persuasive to all of us who are tired of progressive overreach and reactionary conservativism. He believes in immigration, criminal justice reform, strong civil liberties—and is a fantastic champion of capitalism and economic dynamism.

In 2008, Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) ran for the Republican presidential nomination and did surprisingly well with a campaign focused on stopping the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, ending the Federal Reserve, and reducing the size and spending of the federal government. Two years later, the Tea Party movement burst on the scene, bringing people like Paul’s son Rand to the Senate and one of today’s guests, Justin Amash, to the House of Representatives. In 2012, Ron Paul again ran for the GOP nod, finishing second to the eventual nominee Mitt Romney, and helping to usher in what The New York Times called “the libertarian moment.” What happened to the Ron Paul Revolution’s and Tea Party’s promise to shrink government, especially once Donald Trump and the MAGA movement emerged in 2015? Did the broad-based alliance that rose to cut spending and limit power transmogrify into one that prizes wielding the state instead of restraining it? Today’s episode was recorded live on Saturday, August 9 at Ron Paul’s 90th Birthday BBQ in Lake Jackson, Texas. The guests are former Rep. Amash and Fox News personality Kennedy. They talk with Nick Gillespie about how the MAGA movement grew out of the Ron Paul Revolution and the Tea Party and redirected the right’s anti-establishment energy toward expanding government power rather than limiting it. They also discuss why Congress refuses to legislate, whether social media has expanded freedom or increased anxiety, and if Gen Z is libertarian or conformist. 0:00–Ron Paul’s impact on the libertarian movement 6:33–The Tea Party wave 12:45–Did Trump end the libertarian moment? 18:41–Social media and bigger government 25:26–Optimism for young libertarians 33:42–Why has everything become political? 36:33–Will Justin Amash run for office again? 44:38–Concerns for the next generation

