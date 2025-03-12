The new Reason Interview podcast is up, this time guest-hosted by my colleague Billy Binion, who covers criminal justice reform among other beats. His guest is New York University law professor Rachel Barkow, the author of Justice Abandoned: How the Supreme Court Abandoned the Constitution and Enabled Mass Incarceration.

It’s a great conversation. They start out talking about Joe Biden’s pardoning of his son and other relatives—and his unusual preemptive pardons of Anthony Fauci and others. Then, they discuss Donald Trump’s pardoning of January 6 defendants and Barkow’s new book, Justice Abandoned, which is a deeply critical analysis of how court rulings have made it easier for people to go to jail without actually increasing our collective safety. They also talk about her clerkship with the late Antonin Scalia (‘It was great,’ she says, despite major political and ideological disagreements).

Here’s the rundown of topics covered, followed by links to the YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

0:00— Introduction 1:03— Presidential pardon power under Biden and Trump 9:35— Biden’s ‘clumsy’ end-of-term pardons 13:03— Trump’s January 6th pardons 18:55— Historical context for pardon power 24:20— Philip Esformes’ pardon limbo 30:07— Ford’s commission on Vietnam War draft dodgers 33:15— Pardon power and the death penalty 37:57— Barkow’s new book: ‘Justice Abandoned’ 41:45— Coercive plea bargaining 57:17— ‘Repeat offenders’ in the news 1:05:18— Barkow’s clerkship with Justice Scalia 1:15:42— The biggest misconception about the Supreme Court

If you like this content, please check out Reason, the planet's only magazine of 'Free Minds and Free Markets.' Since 1968, Reason has been an indispensable source of politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective.

