’s free-wheeling podcast Walk-Ins Welcome, talking about Trump, trade, tariffs—and a whole bunch of other topics ranging from the current state of the libertarian movement to falling fertility rates to why California is losing people and industries to Texas. And why I’m still optimistic about the future!

Editor at Large of Reason magazine, Nick Gillespie returns to the podcast discuss the current state of libertarianism, why he feels it’s moving into a revival, Trump’s tariff tantrums, what’s wrong with the deportations, the problem with Europe, pondering how California lost Hollywood and Silicon Valley and what it will take to recover, and whether or not bitcoin can fix money. He and Bridget cover the reality of the middle class, the truth about factory jobs, why he’s a techno optimist, the future of school choice, the wars within the political parties, why he isn’t worried about collapsing birth rates, and why he sees Trump as the end of an era rather than the beginning of a new one.

I first encountered Bridget back in 2019 through my son Neal, who was an ardent fan of her podcast and writing. As a columnist for The Spectator, she popularized the term ‘politicially homeless’ to describe herself and the millions of other Americans who refused to choose between major parties represented by Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Since then, she’s been on The Reason Interview a couple of times, most recently to explain why she left Los Angeles for Austin in 2023.

Here’s a very short (40 seconds) excerpt from the show, where I talk about the lessons we might draw from Texas’ growth and California’s decline:

