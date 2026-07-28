New Reason Roundtable is up, with me, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Matt Welch talking about the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) within the Democratic Party; Donald Trump’s wax-on, wax-off Iran War, whether the hit movie version of The Odyssey has anything to say about contemporary politics, and why it’s good that the FDA is kinda-sorta loosening up on peptide regulation.

My cultural recommendation is Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, the low-budget horror movie that’s being talked about as Gen Z’s version of Fatal Attraction. I enjoyed it and think it’s really interesting to think about many changes in society since Glenn Close served up the most famous rabbit stew in American cinematic history.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by embeds of YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss whether the Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) growing influence reflects a serious governing vision or a political movement driven more by symbolism than workable policy. They discuss the DSA’s platform, the future of Medicare for All, and what the rise of democratic socialism could mean for the Democratic Party ahead of the midterms. They also examine President Donald Trump’s decision to hit pause on military action against Iran, discuss former Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan’s return to politics, and make the case for deregulating peptides. Finally, they answer a listener question about what The Odyssey says about liberalism. 0:00—Do Democrats have a socialism problem? 12:53—The DSA’s policy agenda 25:31—Trump pauses Iran strikes 32:10—Listener question on The Odyssey 43:56—Deregulating peptides 50:22—Weekly cultural recommendations

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I’m excited to announce that I’ll be part of The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s (theFIREorg) SOAPBOX conference this November in Philadelphia. Other participants include John McWhorter Greg Lukianoff Nadine Strossen, Jacob Mchangama Matt Taibbi, Heather Mac Donald, and Matt Welch, Michael C. Moynihan, and Kmele of The Fifth Column.

Tickets are capped at 500, so if this sounds at all interesting to you, please sign up now.