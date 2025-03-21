A ‘70s cop movie about temperamentally unsuited partners hot on the trail of Hell’s Kitchen crime lord Carlos Danger? Or a crackling new podcast episode?

In 1961, Philip Roth, not yet 30, threw up his hands at how crazy America had become. “The American writer in the middle of the 20th century has his hands full in trying to understand, and then describe, and then make credible much of the American reality,” he complained in Commentary magazine. “It stupefies, it sickens, it infuriates, and finally it is even a kind of embarrassment to one’s own meager imagination. The actuality is continually outdoing our talents, and the culture tosses up figures almost daily that are the envy of any novelist. Who, for example, could have invented Charles Van Doren?”

Van Doren was the Columbia English professor at the center of the scandal that enveloped the TV game show Twenty-One, later memorialized in the1994 Robert Redford film Quiz Show. Elsewhere in his 1961 essay, Roth cited approvingly another writer to the effect that America had suffered a “universal descent into unreality.”

Which brings me to my latest appearance on a non-Reason podcast, where I shared the stage metaphorically with one former Rep. Anthony Weiner, who left office after wildly inappropriate behavior that ultimately led to him being sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. Along the way, it came out that Weiner sometimes used the His bad behavior may also have played some part to Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016 (his ex-wife Huma Abedin was one of Clinton’s top staffers). After paying his debt to society, he appeared in an amazing documentary, hosted a radio show, and now he’s running for City Council in New York, for a district covering parts of the East Village.

Philip Roth, I see your Charles Van Doren and raise you one Anthony Weiner. Whatever was going on in 1961, we are light years past that, aren’t we?

How did I get here? The venerable podcaster and journalist

, invited me on to talk about the super-weak resistance (so far) by Democrats to Donald Trump’s second tour of duty in the White House and whether and how the national debt matters. This show, a subset of Mike’s excellent daily show The Gist, is called Not Even Mad and it’s supposed to be a contentious yet mostly cordial discussion of hot topics. Mission accomplished!

Weiner, I will say, is one well-known species of native New Yorker. He’s very smart but also a loudmouth, shouty, and quick to insult without warning or necessity; he is the human equivalent of a gassy, acrid burp after eating a couple of dishwater dogs on a street corner. He can never agree with you without pointing out that you don’t quite get it the way he does and he speaks almost exclusively in cliches that are little more than mental barnacles firmly attached to his brain.

Which isn’t to say that our conversation about the size, scope, and spending of government wasn’t revealing or interesting. Quite the opposite. We could agree on some things—we spend too much on defense, for instance; that immigrants saved New York from complete collapse in the ‘70s and early ‘80s; that budgets should be written prior to the fiscal year they cover—but disagree on many others.

To me, the most interesting thing comes down to a very basic point. In 2019, the last year before COVID hit, the federal government spent $4.4 trillion (Trump signed off on many spending increases even before we went into lockdown). Estimated outlays in 2025 will come to $7.2 trillion—more than we spent at the height of COVID, when the money spigot was wide open. The pandemic is over and I don’t understand why we need to be spending so much more than we were before COVID, especially if we are borrowing/printing tons of money to do so. Such profligacy leads to bad outcomes, including inflation, what is sometimes called malinvestment, reduced economic growth, and a decline in trust and confidence in government.

Weiner kind of agrees, but protests virtually any specific cut; his solution to everything is to claw back more taxes from billionaires. Leaving aside the fact that billionaires generally make their money by giving people stuff they want at prices they can afford, there just aren’t enough of them to pay for all the stuff the feds do. In 2021, I did a video for Reason that pointed out if you confiscated all the wealth of U.S. billionaires, it would fund governments at all levels for about six months.

Weiner is not in office, of course, so he bears no responsibility for congressional Democrats’ weak showing since Trump retook office. But his inability to offer an alternative to ever-increasing high levels of spending reflects the torpor of his party. Republicans used to characterize their rivals as the party of ‘tax and spend’ (they neglected to cop to the reality that they are the party of ‘tax cuts and spend’). At this point, we’ve got two parties committed to spending more and more without paying for it.

That’s no way to run a country.

At the very end of the show, Mike asked us to talk about relatively small things that annoy us. I note that I’m not yet on the tallow train—the whole Make America Healthy Again riff, focused on the supposed dangers of seed oils (they’re not) and food coloring leaves me cold. But I spend most of my time talking about what a pile of garbage Walter Cronkite was, especially his claim (and that of CBS News) that he was in any way, shape, or form ‘the most trusted man in America.’ He wasn’t.

Here are video and audio versions of Mike Pesca’s Not Even Mad.

Subscribe to his Substacks here and here and to The Gist—an excellent daily news podcast to which I’m addicted. Scroll down all the way for a link to the time I had Mike on The Reason Interview, which is an excellent discussion of how NPR (where he worked for a long time) lost its way and whether media is truth-seeking or not and related issues.

Here’s Mike’s appearance on The Reason Interview (also available on my Substack).

Share