The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Rick Henderson's avatar
Rick Henderson
14h

Before the Tea Party devolved into a collection of conspiracists, racists, and cranks, it attempted the thankless task of building a populist movement with exceedingly unpopular goals -- reducing government entitlements and transfer payments. Obamacare and the slop from the bank bailouts were relatively easy targets for the movement initially, because those programs had not become entrenched. But even those efforts failed. Where the money really could be found was in programs wildly popular among the Tea Party crowd: Medicare, Social Security, home mortgage deductions, the GI Bill, other student aid, farm subsidies, etc. It was fine with these folks if you cut "foreign aid" or got rid of the illegals, but once you tried to mess with their benefits, the party was over. The Tea Party organizers claimed to want some sort of restoration of the founding, but they weren't interested in making a persuasive case to the skeptical. So they let the cranks take over.

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Free Will's avatar
Free Will
15hEdited

Rubio, the Florida neo-con was a tea party candidate? By what metric?

Ron Paul's run for president kicked off the Tea Party Re-love-olution. Paul had been in congress for nearly thirty years at that point. 2008 was his second run for the presidency. The legacy media introduced Paul, roughly 100% of the time, with "although he has no real chance of winning..."

Cruz talked the talk but never took one tea party stand.

One could argue that Musk's DOGE was a tea party revival. Sure, Swamp politicians and swamp judges blocked DOGE/clutched onto all spending like grim death, but Musk identified $ 3.3 trillion dollars in annual regulatory cuts, massive funding and federal employment cuts, and plausible balanced budgets.

Today, JD Vance communicates with Musk daily. There is serious talk about finally pardoning the persecuted whistleblower hero Ed Snowden. Assange is finally free. Perhaps, in an era of tribal frenzy, the tea party is evolving from a beautiful idea, into a funded political force that solves problems.

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