The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Lawrence Dickinson's avatar
Lawrence Dickinson
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Even as a retired MD, I use ChatGPT to help me navigate sexagenarian orthopedic issues. It ALWAYS asks comprehensive follow up queries to my questions, and disclaims that it is not a health expert, deferring to my care provider(s).

While reviewing my AI responses, I could probably cherry pick pieces of text that suggested poor or inaccurate medical advice. Is Mr. Winters sharing the whole story regarding his health issue and AI experience? I doubt that Mr. Winters or his law firm are sharing the full text of his AI queries regarding his dizziness.

Like you Nick, I have also been pleased with AI treatment protocols for recoveries from ‘old man’ workout aches, but with current iterations I won’t be trusting it to diagnose syncopal episodes. Maybe I will when it can simultaneously do a cyber physical exam, a critical piece to any accurate medical evaluation.

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