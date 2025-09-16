Don't Let Charlie Kirk's Assassination Kill the Constitution Too
Free speech and social media didn't murder the political activist.
On the latest Reason Roundtable podcast,, , , and I talk about the causes and consequences of the vile and indefensible assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. It’s an intense conversation, mindful of recent political violence but also one that puts a defense of free expression front and center.
Ashas documented elsewhere on Substack, politically motivated violence is rare in the United States, so even or especially in the aftermath of a brutal and disturbing crime, we need to keep our minds as clear as possible. Members of the Trump administration ranging from J.D. Vance to Pam Bondi to Stephen Miller to the president himself are talking about investigating all sorts of organizations on the pretext that they are somehow responsible for the shooting. Indeed, Miller has gone so far as to claim ‘The Democrat Party is an entity devoted exclusively to the defense of illegal alien murderers and terrorists. The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization.’ Such talk is politically motivated hot garbage and can’t be allowed to guide policy or law enforcement. As noted, Trump ‘suggested today that media outlets are engaging in “hate speech” by being “unfair” to him and “maybe” should be prosecuted.’
Charlie Kirk’s family, friends, and political allies have every right to grieve his death, but it shouldn’t give them license to start fanning out and going after people, organizations, and political opponents under the guise of stopping the next crazy gunman.
Here’s the writeup of the show, with topics and time codes, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, and Spotify versions.
This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch confront the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination. They open with reflections about the history of political violence in the U.S. and whether reactions online are amplifying fear rather than clarity. The panel critiques early attempts to pin the blame on social media—highlighting Trump and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's calls for new restrictions—while contrasting them with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis's argument that responsibility rests with individuals, not platforms.
The panel also considers how quickly tragedies get folded into pre-existing narratives, and whether calls for broad regulation risk undermining civil liberties without addressing the real problem. The conversation then turns to attempts to punish speech, including proposals to fire public-university employees and revoke licenses for those who made offensive remarks about Kirk's death. A listener question about the books on the panelists' shelves offers a brief detour, with each host highlighting a few favorites in view of the camera.
