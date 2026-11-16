Reason, September 1969

Back in the 1987, Howard Stern held a live rally in New York City attacking the FCC, which had levied various fines against him. Al Lewis, an actor best known for playing Grandpa Munster and a semi-regular guest on Stern’s show, yelled ‘Fuck the FCC!’ at the rally, which was being broadcast live, leading to even more FCC fines. Between 1990 and 2004, Stern’s broadcast radio show was reportedly responsible for [HALF OF*] all indecency fines levied by the FCC, which shouldn’t exist anymore. [*much-needed edit!]

Neither should the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Or, at the very least, its roles and functions should be dramatically reduced. The most-recent FAA-related screwup is just more evidence of that. This is a beat that the magazine that employs me, Reason, has been covering for decades (read our online archive here). In just our second year of existence, 1969, Robert (Bob) W. Poole published the cover story illustrated above. A decade before airline deregulation finally became a reality, he was calling for bringing more market forces to bear on air travel—including not just what carriers could fly what routes, but who could build and operate airports and a host of other related issues. Airline ticket prices were deregulated late into Jimmy Carter’s single term, with the result that prices dropped and safety soared. But very little else was deregulated, meaning that the FAA still plays an outsized role in virtually all other aspects of air travel and the air traffic control (ATC) system. Writing just a month ago, when Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called for massive new spending to update the air traffic control system, Poole called it ‘the $30 Billion “ATC Modernization” Plan That Isn’t.’

I want to share with you two Reason videos and a podcast I’ve helped produce over the years, each of which sheds light on to how our ATC system could be improved by diminishing the extent of current government control. Basically, the idea is to have the airlines themselves run all or most of the show, as Canada did back in the 1990s and the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland have done more recently in various ways.

First up is a video from early 2023. You might recall that Southwest royally screwed up during the 2022 Christmas season, stranding thousands of passengers and canceling tens of thousands of flights, which led to calls for more FAA involvement with the famously plucky and eager-to-please airline. Until about a month or two later, when the FAA itself caused a significant disruption itself. The short (3 minutes) video op-ed looks at how markets punish companies for screwing up versus how governments tend to throw more money at the problems they create.

Go here to read the text of the video and find links to relevant resources.

Then there’s this 2009 documentary, ‘Your Flight Has Been Delayed—and It’s Washington’s Fault,’ produced by Ted Balaker and hosted by me, which looks more deeply into how outdated and antiquated the air traffic control system’s technology was back then (to drive home the point, recall stories from a 10 days ago about how the FAA was promising to ‘ditch floppy disks’ by the end of…2028!).

‘The technology the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) uses to navigate $200 million jets is less advanced than the GPS technology drivers use to navigate $20,000 cars,’ we reported back then, with Bob Poole telling me, ‘The air traffic control system in the United States is technologically obsolete… This model is basically the same model that we have used since the beginning of air travel.’ Read more about that here.

And then in June 2017, when Donald Trump first announced his infamous, long-lasting, and mostly invisible ‘infrastructure week,’ I talked with Bob Poole specifically about the idea of

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Here’s a snippet from that interview, which documents both how long in coming the change in air traffic control has been and how nonpartisan the issue is.

Nick Gillespie: You’ve been working on air traffic control reform, you know, your entire career, you know going back to I mean the early days of Reason in the late ‘60s. The holdup is not really, this is not necessarily a Republican/Democratic issue right? Robert Poole: No it’s not! I mean this was, the first big proposal on this that actually got to the legislative stage was during the Clinton administration as part of their reinventing government initiative. And unfortunately, at that point in time the aviation community was only lukewarm about it and the opposition, meaning the business jet people and private pilots were adamantly opposed and the important, influential members of congress didn’t want to lose control over being able to say yes or no or protecting facilities in their districts - that sort of thing - so it just died. It didn’t even get out of committee in 1995. Nick Gillespie: Is is fair to say that part of this is just the government feels like it should maintain, or large numbers of people in the government feel like they should control it because, kind of, that’s the way it’s always been? Robert Poole: Well yeah, I mean the inertia of the status quo, as Milton Friedman would say. But also its a matter of turf for very many members of congress. I mean they can micromanage they can say you can and can’t do this, we want this program to be in the budget instead of that one and this is a terrible way to try and run a high-tech 24/7 service business that needs to be lean and mean and make decisions and implement things. And also doesn’t really have a customer provider relationship because the customer is mostly airlines but also private planes they pay aviation user taxes but they don’t pay them to the FAA they pay them to the U.S. Treasury. And then whatever gets spent on air traffic control is whatever OMB allows the FAA to request in a given year and then congress can muck around what that, and add this and subtract that. And the whole thing is subject to the budget control lack anyway and so you had the sequester in 2013 that threatened to shut down 175 small control towers, furloughed controllers, closed controller training academy for nearly a year. People in other countries who know about aviation look at this and say “my god, how can they tolerate that when we know a much better way to do this?”. Nick Gillespie: Are the big airlines behind reform? Robert Poole: They are all onboard. The only one that was not favorable was Delta and then when they changed chairmen and CEO’s that seems to have stopped, Delta has not said anything against it now in the last year. So it looks like the airline community is pretty unified behind this. The other big change from previous times, controllers union, NATCA, is solidly in favor of this and part of this is because they have done due diligence with their union counterparts in the U.K. and Canada and they are incredibly envious of the technology that controllers in those countries have that our controllers don’t have. We’re still kind of in the dark ages.

The full interview is transcribed here. Remember, it’s almost 10 years old and took place at the moment that Donald Trump had just announced his administration was about to make the changes that still haven’t been made. It’s outrageous and frustrating, all the more so because various ways forward are already implemented in other parts of the world.

For more on air traffic control reform, check out this archive at Reason Foundation, the policy shop run by the same nonprofit that publishes Reason magazine.

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