Eric Brakey (r) is the new head of the Free State Project.

My guest today on The Reason Interview is Eric Brakey, the new executive director of The Free State Project (FSP), a nonprofit that has been working since 2001 to get small-government diehards to move to New Hampshire and make the Granite State a stronghold for libertarian ideas. It’s a fun, intense, and wide-ranging conversation with a guy who already has 10 years of experience as a state legislator (Maine) at the tender age of 35.

Here are embeds to video and audio at Spotify and Apple. Go here to check out the Reason page. And subscribe to Reason—for just $25 a year, you can get access to archives dating back to 1968, ad-free online reading, and access to special events!

And scroll down for more background on Eric Brakey and the Free State Project!

Over the years, FSP has had its ups and downs (here’s a Google search I just did on the group that suggests the spread), but I like the group and its spirit. A decade ago, I spoke at its annual Porcupine Freedom Festival event (PorcFest) and had a total blast—it was a great mix of every sort of libertarian you can imagine in a campground in New Hampshire (note: the group’s mascot is the porcupine because it supposedly only uses its quills defensively, in keeping with the non-aggression principle). The vibe was ultra-Human Be-In, a real gathering of tribes surging with comity that has mostly gone missing in the broad libertarian movement (and American politics writ large). I interviewed Edward Snowden via Skype at an FSP event in 2016, too. You can check that out here. Snowden of course has strong libertarian tendencies which persist to this day (indeed, he gave a speech at the 2022 Libertarian Party Convention in Reno that was nothing short of exhilarating in its insistence that (audio-only here). At its best, FSP is modeling what a free society can look like—and in many ways, it’s an incredibly attractive proposition!

With Eric Brakey, the FSP is getting a young (35) and experienced politician at the helm. Prior to becoming head of the Free State Project, he was a Republican state senator in Maine, where he authored successful legislation that legalized over-the-counter birth control, expanded gun rights, and enacted Right To Try legislation (which lets terminally ill patients use experimental drugs and treatments).

I talk with Eric about the unsettled state of the libertarian movement, how Ron Paul and Young Americans for Liberty shaped his worldview, and how he hopes to concentrate what he charmingly calls "the libertarian diaspora" in New Hampshire. He’s a good guy with a proven track record—I suspect he’s going to take the FSP to the next level.

Related past interviews:

Revolt of the Porcupines! The Free State Project wants libertarians to take over New Hampshire. Is this a revolutionary plan or a pipe dream? December 2004

Keeping New Hampshire Awesome: Q&A with the Free State Project President Carla Gericke, November 27, 2011

Is the Libertarian Migration to New Hampshire Having an Impact?

Q&A with Free State Project President Matt Philips, August 22, 2016

Meet Rachel Goldsmith, the Woman Running the Free State Project, September 18, 2018

Today's Sponsors:

The Dispatch : Is Donald Trump really going to jail? Does Joe Biden really have what it takes for a second term? Do these questions even matter in the 2024 U.S. election? Get past the bluster and get back to the facts by joining The Dispatch.

Bank On Yourself: Bank On Yourself is a proven retirement plan alternative that banks and Wall Street are desperately hoping you never hear about. It gives you guaranteed, predictable growth and retirement income; access to your money for any purpose with NO questions asked and NO government penalties or restrictions; and the peace of mind that comes from knowing the minimum guaranteed value of your retirement savings on the day you plan to tap into them. Go to Bank On Yourself.com/WORD and get a free report about the retirement plan alternative that lets you bypass banks and Wall Street, and take back control of your financial future.

New York City premiere of Reason's Backpage documentary and panel discussion, Tuesday, July 23:Was the federal prosecution of the online classified ad site Backpage.com a win for opponents of sex trafficking or a loss for First Amendment rights? View a new documentary by Elizabeth Nolan Brown and Paul Detrick, and participate in a panel with Brown and Old Pro's Kaytlin Bailey about the case moderated by Nick Gillespie. The $10 tickets include beer, wine, soft drinks, and light buffet. Seats are limited. Details here.

Watch/listen to this at Reason.com!

Share

Leave a comment

Share The Compleat Nick Gillespie