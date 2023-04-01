The Compleat Nick Gillespie

The Compleat Nick Gillespie
The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie
Ethan Nadelmann: How To Legalize All Drugs!
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Ethan Nadelmann: How To Legalize All Drugs!

Nick Gillespie's avatar
Nick Gillespie
Apr 01, 2023
a visualization of many different drugs with the names of the drugs written above and a bag of drugs below on an orange background | Lex Villena, Reason

Every Thursday at Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern, Zach Weissmueller and I go live at YouTube and Facebook with great thinkers, activists, politicians, entrepreneurs, policymakers and other people who are central to the world in which we live. We're excited to present the audio of those conversations as bonus episodes of the Reason Interview podcast.

This time around, we talked with Ethan Nadelmann, the former head of the Drug Policy Alliance and the host of the excellent Psychoactive podcast. Ethan is one of the the main reasons we live in a world where legal marijuana is increasingly available for adults—and why other drugs are being decriminalized and legalized too.

The main was whether we should legalize all drugs and, if so, how best to go about it? It's an in-depth conversation about all aspects of drug policy, drug use, and drug culture, including decriminalization versus legalization, addiction and treatment programs, and the effects of reforms in Portugal and elsewhere around the world.

The post Ethan Nadelmann: How To Legalize All Drugs! appeared first on Reason.com.

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