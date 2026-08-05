I’ve got a new Reason Interview up, this time with former Democratic Party fundraiser and operative Evan Barker, whose entertaining (read: enraging) new memoir is Nothing Left. In it, she talks about growing up working class in Kansas and Missouri, with some serious congenital health problems, and getting activated into politics by Barack Obama and his promise of The Affordable Care Act. Somewhere toward the end of the 2024 DNC in Chicago, she left the event realizing she was politically homeless. As she related at The Free Press, she ended up voting for Trump.

In our conversation, she tells me she regrets the vote now, though not the decision-making process that took her there. The best parts of Nothing Left explain why she came to hate the party she was working for. The candidates and operatives she worked for were often openly classist and dismissive of non-coastal rubes and their concerns. She even talks about how Bernie Sanders, whose politics she still admires, is kind of a dick when it comes to treating people nicely. Her descriptions of the money-raising process are noteworthy and it’s easy to see how her class-based politics was not going to survive the Democrats lurching toward racial, ethnic, and sexual identities as the things that mattered most.

Which also means that, from a libertarian perspective, she and I have a lot to disagree about! And we do—including from class-based perspectives! Back when I participated in a Reason debate with The Bulwark, I mentioned at one point that I’m a libertarian and a capitalist because I grew up lower-middle-class, a sentiment at which an audience member scoffed. I think ‘free minds and free markets’ of the sort Reason has articulated and defended for nearly 60 years offer the best opportunities for economic advancement and, more important, self-realization. Populists on the right and the left disagree, but they’re wrong. In any case, I had a good, fun, serious conversation with Evan Barker.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to the YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions. And please scroll down to see an opportunity to see me defend legal weed next week in New York City and to fund a Burning Man memorial to my late colleague Brian Doherty.

Before Evan Barker split with the Democratic Party in 2024, she says she raised $50 million for its candidates, especially those on the progressive fringe. In her new memoir Nothing Left, the 35-year-old political operative who was raised working-class in the Midwest says she got so tired of the classism and identity politics of party elites that she ended up voting for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris. Barker, who suffers from serious congenital medical conditions, talks about being activated into politics by Barack Obama and the Affordable Care Act, staging the first event where Bernie Sanders met Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and walking out of the 2024 Democratic National Convention feeling politically homeless. She tells Nick Gillespie about the insatiable, bipartisan grind for more and more money at every level of politics, the lack of interest in and understanding of working-class people, and where she thinks left- and right-wing populism is headed next. 0:00—What was the appeal of Bernie Sanders? 4:14—What’s wrong with the Democratic establishment? 8:39—The realities of political fundraising 13:40—Campaign finance reform 18:36—Did Bernie Sanders fold to the Democratic establishment? 22:06—Elizabeth Warren 23:37—Why did Democrats lose the working-class voter? 28:42—Trump’s 2024 campaign messaging 31:01—Has Trump delivered? 35:17—How much of today’s political battles are generational? 36:43—Will populism vs. libertarianism become the next political battle?

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If you live in New York City or the area, come out next Tuesday, August 11, to see an anti-marijuana doc produced by the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) followed by a discussion with me, Sohrab Ahmari, and SAM’s Kevin Sabet. This is taking place at Manhattan’s Quad Cinema, from 6pm to 9pm. Admission is free but you must RSVP. Details here.

And I’d like to send a special message to all Burning Man devotees and those interested in the work and legacy of my late Reason colleague Brian Doherty, who died tragically this year. His longtime collaborators and campmates are hoping to memorialize him with a ‘contraptionist’ piece that sounds and looks pretty incredible. Click on this link to get more info from Charlie Blackcat Smith and Sparseland Studios. They’re nearing their $25,000 goal but the deadline is coming up fast!