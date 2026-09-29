Let’s hear for the gridlines, people—keeping me in the center of the screen!

There’s a new Reason Roundtable up, with Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and me discussing what fresh hell awaits us. We’ve been doing this on a weekly basis for nigh on 10 years and there’s definitely more than a small sense of Groundhog Day to it all. Things are simultaneously always getting better and worse, though as an optimist, I feel like the balance tips toward better. F. Scott Fitzgerald had it wrong. We’re not boats against the current, borne ceaselessly back into the past. We’re little dinghies (er?) pushing into a future that is better, braver, richer, fairer, and more interesting. Progress is not a given and it’s rarely a straight line, but more people are living longer, better lives. And just like my own parents, I’ve got more hopes than fears for my kids—and I started at a much-higher baseline than my father (born 1923) and mother (1927).

Note: Next Wednesday, October 7, we’ll be celebrating our 10th anniversary with a live show at the Village Underground in Greenwich Village, New York City. It’s sold out but there’s a waiting list, so sign up now for the show and the after-party!

Meanwhile, back at the Reason Roundtable: We talk about the Iran war, which even horrible, war-prone Republicans like Mike Rogers, currently losing the Michigan race for U.S. Senate against Abdul El-Sayed, are saying we got to get the hell out of there. And we continue our discussion about the benefits of AI (very popular in China, Vietnam, Singapore, Israel, and Nigeria and not-so-popular in the United States) and how libertarian thinking (more personal and economic freedom and smaller, more-effective and efficient government) can take advantage of widescale alienation from traditional conservative and liberal thinking.

In our recommendations section, I talk about Everyday Abundance, the excellent podcast from the Abundance Institute and hosted by Virginia Postrel and Charles C. Mann. It ‘explores the hidden histories behind everyday activities and the technologies we don’t even know are technologies’ and ‘dive[s] into the surprising stories behind everything from brushing your teeth to driving your car.’

Here’s the Reason writeup of the episode, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss Republicans turning against President Donald Trump’s war in Iran as gas prices rise and the midterm elections approach. They examine how Trump, who once ran against Middle East wars, ended up in one himself and whether presidents of both parties are too tempted by their power to intervene abroad. Next, the editors discuss the economic fallout from the war, rising mortgage rates, the growing cost of servicing the national debt, and how Trump’s tariffs, immigration restrictions, and spending policies have contributed to the country’s economic problems. The panelists also debate whether artificial intelligence could make government less important in people’s lives and whether existing laws are sufficient to deal with the risks posed by rapidly developing AI. Finally, a listener asks the editors for their best elevator pitch for Reason. 0:00—Republicans turn on the Iran war. 20:20—Trump’s impact on the economy 29:13—Listener question on the Reason elevator pitch 36:18—Will AI make government less important? 55:37—Weekly cultural recommendations Upcoming Reason Events The Reason Roundtable’s 10th Anniversary—Live in NYC! October 7 The World Premiere of Escaping Venezuela, NYC, October 13

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, follow, share, leave a comment, and send me a message (especially for guests I should have on The Reason Interview podcast). And check out my Reason archive. I’ve worked there for 32+ years and there’s a ton of articles, videos, podcasts, and live event tapings compiled there.

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And come out to Philadelphia on November 7 for Reason’s America 250 Celebration, featuring Reason authors Damon Root and (Stephanie) Slade and the Reason Roundtable crew. Details here.