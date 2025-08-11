Foucault, Hayek, and the libertarian case for postmodernism

Whenever I call myself a postmodern libertarian, I get more howls from my right-wing and left-wing friends than when I espouse any specific policy proposal. There might have been a time back in the 1980s when, as Umberto Eco once opined, dubbing something postmodern meant you liked it and thought it was cool, regardless of whether it was in fact postmodern. For most of the past quarter-century, the adjective postmodern seems more like a term of invective, especially on the right.

So it was great to speak with today’s guest, Mark Pennington, a professor of political economy at King’s College in London and author of the incredible new book Foucault and Liberal Political Economy: Power, Knowledge and Freedom, which talks about postmodernism is very positive terms—and very libertarian terms. I can’t recommend it highly enough. More on Mark and his book in a moment.

I’ve long held that libertarian thinking, especially strains indebted to F.A. Hayek, is postmodern because it tends to stress the limits of our knowledge rather than the extent of it. This fits well with Jean Lyotard’s definition of postmodernism as ‘incredulity toward metanarratives’ that he put forward in The Postmodern Condition (1979), one of the volumes that helped sharpen the meaning of the term. A related definition from around the same period comes via my old professor at University of Buffalo, Leslie Fiedler, who talked about is as ‘the closing of the gap between artist and audience’ in What Was Literature? Fiedler was talking about the written word and art more broadly, but it’s worth thinking about postmodernism in broader terms, including the gap between, say, producer and consumer.

If the 1960s were the apogee of belief in big corporations and big government—Kennedy’s ‘best and brightest’ types seamlessly moved between giant corporations and federal bureaucracies and arrogantly dictated so many aspects of our everyday political and social lives—the ‘70s was the moment went things went off the rails. The Great Society was proven a bust and figures like Robert Moses were demoted and vilified. On the corporate side, companies and especially conglomerates in ‘the new industrial state’ were assumed to have tamed all market fluctuations—GM, IBM, Xerox, Philip Morris, etc.—started to falter and were being challenged by new types of leaner outfits like Apple and Microsoft and Whole Foods. Governments, along with businesses and cultural megaliths like the TV networks, were learning that individuals weren’t going to put up with being treated like numbers in someone else’s equation. (God forgive me for invoking Bob Seger, but he spoke for many.)

A corollary to the insight that our knowledge of how things work is severely limited is that the state should be humble rather than arrogant in telling people how they should live. As I mention in this new Reason Interview with Mark Pennington, the first Hayek book I stumbled across was The Counter-Revolution of Science: Studies on the Abuse of Reason, which takes to task Enlightenment thinkers that Hayek believes applied an ‘engineering’ mentality to human societies. Hayek was particularly critical of a group of French thinkers who analogized from biology, chemistry, and physics to how human societies work. ‘The sole foundation for belief in the natural sciences is this idea, that the general laws directing the phenomena of the universe, known or unknown, are necessary and constant. Why should this principle be any less true for the development of the intellectual and moral faculties of man than for other operations of nature?,’ wrote Marquis de Condorcet in The Perfectibility of Man, neatly summarizing the attitude Hayek saw as a tragic error that would lead the way to all manner of human suffering.

Hayek would stress throughout his work that the physical sciences are relatively simple compared the complexity of even the smallest human group, in terms of understanding what’s going on. But there’s no doubt that a strain of Enlightenment thinking developed where all parts of society could be systematized and rationalized, a sort of lunatic vision of total or near-total control of the economy and politics. The impulse to control people is nothing new, of course, but since the Enlightenment, it has taken on a more systematic cast, one rooted in a belief that we really can know, predict, and control the world better (which we can—the Industrial Revolution, an outgrowth of the Enlightenment, is much better at making stuff than pre-industrial methods; the same goes for agriculture and a host of other things, from books to weapons and medicine).

When I showed up at grad school for literary and cultural studies in the late 1980s, I encountered the work of Michel Foucault, the figure at the heart of Mark Pennington’s important book. As I read Foucault’s critiques of power and Enlightenment thought, I thought he sounded a hell of a lot like Hayek. But virtually nobody in the humanities at the time knew who Hayek was or, worse, they had a vague, uninformed, hyper-dismissive opinion of him as the crank economist whom Margaret Thatcher adored (she famously once slammed his doorstop volume The Constitution of Liberty on the table at a cabinet meeting and said something like ‘This is what we believe!’ And among those who knew Hayek, Foucault was indistinguishable from the whole ‘68 crowd who were written off as hopeless commie bastards (an interesting counter to this is a 1978 Reason cover story on ‘France’s Philosophical Superstars’ which quotes Andre Glucksmann thus: ‘We have had enough of the master thinkers and the little chiefs of philosophy. They make history, but in reality, their labors only break down individual resistance. They are the masters of submission to science, to revolution, and to the state. What is new about the new philosophy is that everyone tries to think for himself’).

As Mark and I discuss, the parallels between Hayek, a patron saint of the free-market right, and Michel Foucault, the pinup of the radical postmodern left, are pretty astonishing. Both had a deep suspicion of the systems of knowledge (and, implicitly or explicitly, power) that reduced the individual to a mere pawn or datum in someone else’s grand scheme. Indeed, James Miller’s early bio, The Passion of Michel Foucault (1994), had a tantalizing couple of lines in it noting that in his last lectures, Foucault told his students to read the works of Hayek and Ludwig von Mises with special attention. As Daniel Zamora and Mitchell Dean make clear in their 2021 book The Last Man Takes LSD, Foucault didn’t fully embrace a Hayekian (or Misesian) vision of liberalism, but there’s many points of agreement, especially when it comes to basic policies regarding state regulation of the economy and daily life.

Here’s the writeup of my Reason Interview with Mark Pennington. Scroll down to watch or listen at YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud.

What if one of the sharpest critics of centralized power, bureaucratic surveillance, and top-down social control wasn't a libertarian economist but a French postmodernist? And what if one of the economists most vilified by the left wasn't a cold-hearted market fundamentalist but a thinker obsessed with the limits of knowledge and the dangers of planning? Today's guest is King's College London political economist Mark Pennington, author of the new book Foucault and Liberal Political Economy: Power, Knowledge and Freedom. A self-declared postmodernist libertarian, Pennington explores the common ground between Michel Foucault and Friedrich Hayek. He talks with Nick Gillespie about how Foucault's critiques of expert rule, scientism, and the construction of subjectivity can bolster the classical liberal fight for freedom—and how Hayek's warnings about the pretense of knowledge might offer the left a way to resist domination without defaulting to centralized authority. If you're a libertarian who thinks Foucault is just woke nonsense—or a progressive who sees Hayek as a neoliberal villain—this conversation will blow your mind in the best way possible. 0:00 – Intro

