Free Minds, Free Markets—and Stealing Fire from the Gods

I'm excited to share my new podcast appearance on Fire at Will, Will Kingston's show for Spectator Australia that bills itself as 'a safe space for dangerous conversations.'

The writeup for the show reads

Freedom is under assault across the West. The US is reverting to 18th century economic protectionism, the UK are jailing people for tweets, and Australia gave up on the pretense of rugged individualism a long time ago. How do we fight for freedom in a world that is becoming less free? To help Will with that question, he is joined by Nick Gillespie. Nick is an Editor-at-large at Reason, the libertarian magazine of free minds and free markets, and host of The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie.

I created a transcript and summary using Otter.ai. Here are four quotes from the show, cleaned up a bit, followed by a detailed summary of what we discussed. Below that are links to the podcast on various platforms.

‘We need to be Prometheus. You know, Prometheus was not human. He was a friend to the humans. He brought us fire. But we need to become Prometheus, hopefully without the liver problems. What we need to be doing is to be saying, ‘No, fuck you. You don't get to limit how we talk about things.’

‘A liberal order allows as many experiments in living as possible to run concurrently, as long as they're not crashing the system.’

‘I'm a directional libertarian. I'm less interested in creating a philosophically firm foundation, and more interested in whether things are moving in the direction towards more freedom or less freedom for more individuals.’

‘Donald Trump and a lot of people in America will say, “Well, I'm for legal immigration, I'm just against illegal immigration.” And when I say, “Okay, how many legal immigrants should be allowed?’” And it always is like, “Well, none, because we need to assimilate the people we have. We need a time out. We need a pause, etc.” Thriving, vibrant countries don't work that way. Places like England, places like the US, places like Australia—if immigrants start saying, “You know what, I'm not going to go there, and I'm going to go to China, and I'm going to go to India, or I'm going to go to places where I have more opportunities. Man, that is the suicide of the West in a weird way.’

Will Kingston and Nick Gillespie discuss the state of freedom in the West, highlighting economic protectionism in the US, jailing for tweets in the UK, and the loss of rugged individualism in Australia. Gillespie, a libertarian, emphasizes the importance of economic and political freedom, noting a rise in the global middle class and the need for technological innovation. He criticizes the Trump administration's tariff policies, arguing they stem from flawed beliefs about trade deficits and manufacturing. Gillespie also defends free speech and immigration, advocating for assimilation and the benefits of a diverse society. Fighting for Freedom in a Changing World

Will Kingston introduces the topic of freedom being under assault across the West, mentioning economic protectionism in the US, jailing for tweets in the UK, and the loss of rugged individualism in Australia.

Will Kingston welcomes Nick Gillespie, an editor at large at Reason, a libertarian magazine, and host of the Reason Interview.

Nick Gillespie humorously compares himself to Lou Reed and discusses the paradox of freedom, defining it as the ability to live the way one wants.

Nick Gillespie identifies as a directional libertarian, focusing on whether things are moving towards more freedom or less, and expresses concern over the current state of optimism and technological innovation.

The Rise of the Global Middle Class and Economic Freedom

Nick Gillespie mentions a Brookings Institution study by Homi Karis, indicating that around 2017-2018, a majority of people lived at the middle class level or above, leading to more economic freedom.

Nick Gillespie argues that economic freedom often leads to political freedom, citing Milton Friedman's theory.

Nick Gillespie acknowledges a "free speech recession" or "freedom recession," where more people live under less free circumstances than 25 years ago.

Nick Gillespie questions whether the typical Chinese person is more free today than 25 or 50 years ago, considering urbanization and industrialization.

Challenges to Free Speech and the Role of Government

Nick Gillespie discusses the impulse to shut down certain types of speech, particularly in the UK and Europe, and the role of government in limiting free speech.

Nick Gillespie criticizes the Trump administration for issuing executive orders to limit social media companies' influence on speech.

Nick Gillespie emphasizes the importance of a culture of free speech and the need to be Promethean in stealing fire from the gods.

Will Kingston and Nick Gillespie discuss the criminalization of the Nazi salute in Australia and the broader issue of governmental laws limiting free speech.

The Impact of Trump's Tariff Policies

Will Kingston asks Nick Gillespie about the Trump administration's stance on free trade and free speech.

Nick Gillespie expresses skepticism about the Trump administration's seriousness and consistency in its policies.

Nick Gillespie criticizes the Trump administration's use of tariffs and its impact on trade relationships with Mexico and Canada.

Nick Gillespie argues that the Trump administration's policies are based on flawed beliefs about trade deficits and the decline of American manufacturing.

The Nostalgia for Industrialism and the Reality of Global Trade

Nick Gillespie discusses the nostalgia for a past when America was seen as a great economic powerhouse.

Nick Gillespie explains that the decline in factory jobs is due to automation and productivity gains, not outsourcing.

Nick Gillespie criticizes the belief that America needs to dominate global trade like an occupying army.

Nick Gillespie argues that the right and left in America are caught in a false nostalgia for a time when America was different.

The Role of Immigration in a Liberal Democracy

Will Kingston and Nick Gillespie discuss the challenges of immigration in the UK and Europe, particularly the influx of people from countries with different values.

Nick Gillespie emphasizes the importance of assimilation and the need for immigrants to integrate into the culture of the host country.

Nick Gillespie criticizes the demonization of newcomers and the scapegoating of immigrants for societal issues.

Nick Gillespie argues that America has done a good job of assimilating immigrants, allowing them to maintain their culture while integrating into American society.

The Importance of National Identity and Assimilation

Nick Gillespie discusses the differences between American and European immigration policies and the challenges of assimilation in countries like France and Germany.

Nick Gillespie argues that a strong national identity is essential for successful assimilation and that America has a unique history of assimilating immigrants.

Nick Gillespie criticizes the anti-immigrant sentiment in America and the impact of unsecured borders on public perception.

Nick Gillespie emphasizes the importance of maintaining a vibrant and open immigration policy for the future of America.

The Role of Free Markets and Free Minds in a Liberal Order

Nick Gillespie explains the connection between free minds and free markets, arguing that civil liberties, economic liberties, and political liberties are interconnected.

Nick Gillespie criticizes the right's suspicion of capitalism and their desire to maintain traditional hierarchies and continuity.

Nick Gillespie argues that a liberal order allows for experiments in living and the adaptation of successful practices from different cultures.

Nick Gillespie emphasizes the importance of a culture of free speech and the need to protect speech for people with unpopular or controversial views.

The Impact of Structural Cheerleading on Political Beliefs

Nick Gillespie discusses the structural cheerleading effect, where political beliefs are influenced by the opposition's stance rather than inherent beliefs.

Nick Gillespie provides examples of how political beliefs have shifted based on the stance of the opposing party, such as vaccination attitudes during COVID-19.

Nick Gillespie argues that the Trump administration has remade the Republican Party with its rhetoric and policies.

Nick Gillespie emphasizes the need for a set of principles that guide libertarian thinking and the importance of maintaining these principles despite changing political landscapes.

The Future of Immigration and Assimilation in America

Nick Gillespie discusses the challenges of immigration in America and the need for a balanced approach that allows for assimilation while respecting cultural differences.

Nick Gillespie argues that America has a unique history of assimilating immigrants and that this process should continue to ensure the country's vibrant future.

Nick Gillespie criticizes the anti-immigrant sentiment in America and the impact of unsecured borders on public perception.

Nick Gillespie emphasizes the importance of maintaining a vibrant and open immigration policy for the future of America.

