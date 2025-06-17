Is Trump terrible for free speech or an improvement over Biden? Both? Neither?

A coupla/three weeks ago, I led an Open To Debate discussion about free speech under Donald Trump at the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival in Seattle. The participants were former ACLU President

, who teaches law at New York Law School and is a senior fellow at

(the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression), and Emmy-Award-winning journalist

, who hosts the popular Seattle-based podcast

.

Here's Open To Debate's writeup of the conversation—which is lively and wide-ranging.

With Donald Trump back in the White House, the First Amendment is under pressure, and his efforts are up for interpretation. In just six months, his administration has moved aggressively: threatening state and university funding, restricting press access, defunding public media, including NPR and PBS, and targeting campus speech. Across the country, schools face mounting demands to dismantle DEI programs. In a recent escalation, Harvard’s $100 million in federal contracts, $2.6 billion in research grants, and international student enrollment are in jeopardy after allegations of antisemitism. Some say that some of his actions can be viewed as a break from political correctness and a restoration of viewpoint diversity. Critics warn it’s a dubious crackdown, with the government punishing institutions and voices that don’t align with its agenda. As the line between free expression and political enforcement blurs, Open to Debate, in partnership with the Cascades PBS Ideas Festival, discusses the evolving concept of free speech under a second Trump presidency in a debate-y conversation. This debate was recorded on May 31, 2025 at the Cascades PBS Ideas Festival in Seattle, Washington.

