There’s a new Reason Roundtable up, featuring me,

,

, and

talking about many topics, especially the

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s censorial (censorious?) comments about Jimmy Kimmel and ABC/Disney. We also discuss the allegations that White House Border Czar Tom Homan sat down for bribe-talk in a CAVA fast-casual restaurant, what our least libertarian views are, and what we’ve been consuming in the cultural arena (mine: aka Charlie, a new two-part Netflix documentary about Charlie Sheen that is equal parts tawdry, fascinating, and repulsive in representing a pre-social-media form of degenerate celebrity).

It’s a rollicking and fun conversation about an extremely important and serious subject: a full-court press from the executive branch on free speech and expression. Below is the Reason writeup, followed by links to versions on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch examine President Donald Trump's claim that overwhelmingly negative coverage of him is "no longer free speech," suggesting that criticism of the president could be treated as illegal. They explore how this rhetoric fits into his broader war on the press, from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) pressure that pushed ABC to suspend Jimmy Kimmel to new speech restrictions floated by senior officials, and why these moves strike at the core of the First Amendment. The editors then turn to disclosures about a closed bribery investigation involving Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, and what it signals about corruption risks around immigration policy. They assess the implications of U.S. strikes on Venezuelan drug boats and the danger of rapid escalation of tensions, along with Trump's hints about reentering Afghanistan. A listener question then prompts each editor to name the view their colleagues would likely consider least libertarian. 0:00—Does free speech cover criticism? 23:09—Holman's bribery scandal 39:09—Listener question on least libertarian views 49:28—Venezuela and Afghanistan foreign policy news 57:43—Weekly cultural recommendations

If you live near Washington, D.C., don’t miss Reason Versus—Mass Immigration Is Good for America, October 2, a debate featuring Katherine Mangu-Ward and CATO’s Alex Nowrasteh going toe to toe with National Review’s Rich Lowry and Ramesh Ponnuru.

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, follow, and leave a comment!

And check out Reason, the planet’s leading source of politics, culture, and ideas since 1968.

Share

Leave a comment