The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Derrière Diva's avatar
Derrière Diva
Oct 19

The good news is that the R's will keep the Senate, and maybe even the House. So we can continue to ignore Liz on economic issues, which is good because my teenage daughter understands the topic better than Liz does....

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