Government Can't Be Trusted To Fix Any Problem

‘The private sector solves most problems… If the problem exists, the private sector should try to do it… Then the government is kind of round two… And I think philanthropy is third. In some ways, it’s maybe the least effective of the three.’—John Arnold

The new Reason Interview is up and my guest is John Arnold, the former Enron wunderkind and billionaire philanthropist (and Reason Foundation supporter) who's determined to improve America's most expensive and least accountable public sector systems in areas such as criminal justice, education, and pensions. (Fun fact: He was once called "the most hated man in pensionland" by Governing magazine due to his reform efforts.)

Arnold and I talk about why public pensions are so out of control and how to fix them; how Medicare squeezes billions of unnecessary dollars out of taxpayers; and how Enron scammed its investors not despite regulations but in full view of them. And they discuss why, despite all the country's problems, Arnold is still betting on America to get better, not worse.

Here are the subjects we cover:

0:00— Introduction

1:15— Private sector vs. government vs. philanthropy

6:05— Education reform

10:31— Pension reform

17:21— Health care reform

22:21— Criminal justice reform

25:45— Gun violence studies

28:24— Commitment to research with integrity over ideology

33:10— There's no evidence for "college for all"

36:40— Being a billionaire

37:42— Arnold's experience at Enron

42:45— Markets vs regulations

46:31— Is Arnold optimistic?

48:00— Why Arnold is still betting on America

Video Editor: Ian Keyser

