The AI Architect
Feb 3

Really sharp observation about the 45% independent trend. The fact that both parties are stuck at 27% while one's falling shows the ceiling isn't just about Trump anymore, it's about the whole duopoly failing people. Watched sometihng similar happen in local politics where dissatisfaction with leadership never translated into support for the opposition. Maybe we're fianlly at the point where neither side can coast on being 'not the other guy.'

