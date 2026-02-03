I’m officially back from my parental leave and am happy to report that baby, mother, and father are all doing well!

The country? Eh, not so much. Yesterday, I appeared on the Reason Roundtable for the first time in about two months and it was like I never left. I say that with sadness—whatever else you can say about Donald Trump 2.0, it’s a lot like the first time. Was it Jeb Bush (or Mitt Romney?) who called him ‘the chaos candidate’ way back in 2015 or so? He is, indeed, and it shows in the podcast, where we talk about the fallout from ICE’s actions in Minneapolis that left two protesters dead—and the president’s agenda in something approaching a free fall. Indeed, as I mention, Pew Research shows that the president isn’t just tanking with Democrats (of course) or independents, but members of his own party:

At the same time, the Democrats are doing poorly, at least at the national level. In January, Gallup released its latest data on voter self-identification and found that a record 45 percent now consider themselves ‘independent.’ What is particularly interesting to me is that Democrats aren’t really benefitting from the Trump shit-show. They are at the same measly 27 percent that Republicans are. Which is really as it should be. Trump has proven to be truly awful well beyond issues related to ICE in Minnesota and elsewhere, living down to his worst potential when it comes to erratic, arbitrary, and bad economic policy; attacking judicial and media independence; and turning virtually all of America’s allies and trading partners into enemies.

But Democrats have yet to offer up any sort of sustained critique that speaks to most people’s hopes of living in a country that allows people to prosper and get on with their lives. Until they do, they will remain unpopular, just like the Republicans under Trump.

Here's the Reason writeup of the Roundtable podcast

And if you live in the D.C. area, please come out tomorrow to a special LIVE show.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the political fallout from a shocking Texas special election, in which a Democrat flipped a district that President Donald Trump had won by 17 points in 2024, amid growing backlash to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactics and hardline immigration enforcement. They discuss what the result says about independent voters, the unraveling of the GOP’s 2024 coalition, and why immigration politics now appear to be driving everything from a partial government shutdown to open conflict within the Republican Party over Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s influence in the administration. The conversation then turns to Trump’s decision to tap Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve and what his record suggests about central bank independence. The editors also scrutinize the administration’s broader economic messaging, including Trump’s Wall Street Journal op-ed defending his tariff policy and claims that inflation has been brought under control, and how those arguments hold up against the data. They then touch on former CNN journalist Don Lemon’s arrest and the White House response before turning to a listener question about whether the rhetoric coming out of AI companies points toward a libertarian utopia or a threat to liberty itself. Finally, the editors discuss Moltbook, an emerging platform built around AI systems meant to govern themselves, and why it’s stirring so much debate. 0:00—Democrats win special election in Texas 08:30—Partial government shutdown over DHS funding 23:13—Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve 35:13—Don Lemon indicted by the DOJ 43:10—Listener question on AI and liberty 51:54—Moltbook and self-governing AI 57:59—Weekly cultural recommendations

The Reason Roundtable: Live in Washington, D.C.! February 4

