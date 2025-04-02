Have wokeness—Trump—killed satire?

In 1961, Philip Roth famously opined that the American novelist “has his hands full in trying to understand, and then describe, and then make credible much of the American reality. It stupefies, it sickens, it infuriates, and finally it is even a kind of embarrassment to one’s own meager imagination….Who, for example, could have invented Charles Van Doren? Roy Cohn and David Schine?”

To which today’s America says confidently: Hold my beer.

Less than a year ago, incumbent President Joe Biden was unmasked to all the world as mentally deficient and Donald Trump presided over a Republican National Convention whose staging seemed to be cribbed directly from Mike Judge’s Idiocracy.

Satire is a powerful force for political and cultural change. But is it even possible in a world that outstrips our imagination on a daily—or even hourly—basis?

My guests today are two young novelists who are redefining satire in the 21st century.

is the author of

, which is set at a women's wellness startup where things go very wrong. Her next novel,

, takes place at a social media hype house and comes out in August.

is the author of

, which is set at a secretive university funded by a reclusive billionaire and staffed exclusively by faculty who have been canceled elsewhere. His

have been published in The Washington Post, The New York Review of Books, The Chronicle of Higher Education, and elsewhere.

I talk with them about the widely pronounced post-election vibe shift by which artists feel emboldened once again to slay sacred cows with impunity. And we explore whether contemporary markets for books, movies, plays, music, and other forms of creative expression are actually capable of supporting a new era of satire, parody, and self-examination.

Here’s the rundown of everything I discuss with Leigh and Julius. Scroll down to watch/listen directly on Reason’s YouTube channel, Spotify, and Apple.

1:30—What is the purpose of a novel?

4:49—What is the function of satire?

9:03—Philip Roth declared satire impossible in 1961

12:30—How culture has fractured

15:17—Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and figures beyond satire

18:31—Class dimensions of satire

22:52—How Stein's feminist activism inspired Self Care

23:58—Tom Wolfe and satirical realism

31:25—Is the world becoming post-literate?

32:54—Has the novel been feminized?

34:25—Joe Rogan as the successor to Marcel Proust?

35:28—How women dominate the publishing industry

47:43—Stein's cultural criticism and poetry

