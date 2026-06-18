The Compleat Nick Gillespie

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Thomas Gagne's avatar
Thomas Gagne
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"Envy" isn't the correct word.

"Covet" is the word we should be using. Coveting is better because we are sooo envious people are willing to steal/tax billionaire's money. This is Bernie's problem. He covets.

Yes, picture Hannibal Lecter when you say that.

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