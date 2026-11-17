There’s a new Reason Roundtable podcast up, with me, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Reem Ibrahim subbing in for Matt Welch. We talk a lot about the FAA’s recent ground stoppage, SpaceX’s latest triumph, and how different cities are welcoming or banning driverless vehicles. Alone among my colleagues, I aver that I’m not itching to explore other planets, a choice I mistakenly attribute to Wilford Brimely in the 1985 movie Cocoon. Spoiler alert: The precociously old looking Brimley (he was just 49 when he shot the picture) hightails it to the far edges of the universe; it’s Jack Gilford, once upon a time widely known as the ‘Cracker Jack man,’ who refuses to go adventuring off-planet.

On a related note, I recommend reading Christopher Buckley’s 2007 novel Boomsday, which is about a youth revolt against old-age entitlements for relatively wealthy Baby Boomers. One of the policy proposals is to incentivize ‘voluntary transitioning’ by age 75 by giving benefits to heirs. It’s a funny book that is more timely now than it was 19 years ago, and it forms a sort of ironic generational bookend to the wonderfully awful 1967 movie Wild in the Streets, which proposes putting people over 35 in concentration camps and dosing them constantly with LSD.

Here’s the Reason writeup for this week, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie are joined by Reason reporter Reem Ibrahim to discuss the nationwide air traffic ground stop caused by a failed Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) equipment upgrade. With the agency still using decades-old technology, they examine why efforts to modernize the system have stalled and whether privatization would be more effective than another $50 billion in federal funding. The panel contrasts the FAA’s failures with SpaceX’s historic achievement of catching Starship after an orbital flight and debate what private companies do differently. They also discuss the scandal surrounding Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, allegations of Chinese espionage, and the dangers of concentrating economic power. The conversation then turns to Washington, D.C.’s decision to block self-driving taxis amid union opposition. Finally, a listener asks which words and concepts are most frequently misrepresented in public debate. It’s that time of year again! Join the The Reason Roundtable live for our annual Webathon on Tuesday, December 1 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Have a question for the Roundtable crew? Email it to 0:00—The FAA’s nationwide ground stop 10:54—SpaceX’s Starship catch landing 21:54—Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO 37:46—Listener question on ill-defined words 46:53—D.C. blocks Waymo 57:40—Weekly cultural recommendations

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