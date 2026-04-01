There’s a new Reason Interview up! I talk with Niskanen Center’s Brink Lindsey, whose new book, which started as a Substack, is called The Permanent Problem: The Uncertain Transition from Mass Plenty To Mass Flourishing. I highly recommend reading it, especially if you are troubled by apparently slowing rates of economic growth and increasing levels of ennui and mental health issues in wealthier countries.

My rubric for what he’s talking about is “the agony of abundance” but like a lot of people right now, we’re asking a roughly similar question: Why are so many people, especially in advanced economies, so pessimistic and downbeat? See, for instance, David French’s recent New York Times column, ‘How Can America Be So Miserable When It’s So Rich?’ There’s a broad and growing consensus we’re in a crisis of meaning, but what that means, how we got here, and how we move forward is open to debate. The Permanent Problem is an essential read on the matter.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

Today’s guest is the Niskanen Center‘s Brink Lindsey, whose connection to Reason magazine goes back decades and who for years worked at the Cato Institute. His new book is called The Permanent Problem: The Uncertain Transition from Mass Plenty to Mass Flourishing, and it raises important questions about life in the 21st century. Thanks to capitalism, he argues, we’ve essentially conquered poverty, but are progress and growth slowing down? People in advanced economies are increasingly pessimistic about the future, populism is on the rise, and many social indicators are trending in a negative direction. Nick Gillespie talks with him about how to restore economic and cultural dynamism, his intellectual journey, and what a brighter future might look like. 0:00—Introduction 0:56—Mass abundance and prosperity 6:20—The effects of globalization 12:05—Mass affluence and pessimism 15:01—Slowing rates of innovation 24:10—Capitalism and its cultural contradictions 31:06—Fears of conformism and elites 39:42—Declining fertility rates 48:52—Religion and community 59:08—Does Lindsey consider himself a libertarian? Reason is hiring! Check out the two open roles on the video team now:

https://reason.org/jobs/associate-producer/

https://reason.org/jobs/producer/

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