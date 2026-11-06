The latest Reason Interview is with my former boss, Virginia Postrel. We talk about her immensely influential body of work and her excellent podcast, Everyday Abundance (sponsored by the Abundance Institute) which she cohosts with Charles Mann. We also talk her writing for Works in Progress. Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to various video and audio versions. It’s a really great conversation!

Today’s guest is Virginia Postrel, former editor in chief of Reason, former New York Times columnist, and author of The Future and Its Enemies. She currently co-hosts Everyday Abundance with Charles C. Mann, a podcast exploring the hidden histories of everyday technologies and activities. Postrel examines how innovations driven by the pursuit of profit have transformed ordinary life, often with unexpected social benefits. Nick Gillespie talks with Postrel about how self-service supermarkets helped reduce discrimination against shoppers, why Americans embraced exercise as a recreational activity, and how washing machines revolutionized household labor. They also discuss why dissatisfaction drives progress, the dangers of trying to control technological change, and how the ideas in The Future and Its Enemies apply to today’s political movements. 0:00—The Abundance Institute 2:30—Supermarkets and shopping carts 8:01—Exercise and fitness 17:14—Washing machines 24:44—Disposable diapers 30:59—The Prometheus myth 35:30—Technologists and optimism 41:43—The Future and Its Enemies 49:06—Political climate

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Here are two Reason-sponsored events, one in DC and one in New York.

November 10: REASON VERSUS — Authoritarianism Is a Right-Wing Problem

Reason’s Katherine Mangu-Ward and Robby Soave debate Zeteo‘s Mehdi Hasan and The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson on the nature of authoritarianism. Watch it Tuesday, November 10, 7 p.m. at Hook Hall in Washington, D.C.

Tickets here.

November 19: The Soho Forum Debate—Noah Rothman vs. David Stockman

Resolution: The United States’ war in Iran is a war of necessity.

Tickets here (use REASON discount code for 25 percent off).