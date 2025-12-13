I’m a few days late posting this at Substack—for (good and happy) reasons I’ll explain in another post that hopefully will go up tomorrow. In the meantime, here’ my latest interview, which is with Sarah McLaughlin, of FIRE (Expression).

It’s a great conversation about a very potent and serious threat to free speech. Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions:

Today’s guest is Sarah McLaughlin, a senior scholar at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and author of Authoritarians in the Academy: How the Internationalization of Higher Education and Borderless Censorship Threaten Free Speech. She explains how governments in places like China and the United Arab Emirates restrict academic freedom and expression not just in their own countries but also at colleges and universities in America by exploiting speech codes and threatening to end lucrative satellite campus arrangements. McLaughlin and Gillespie also talk about whether it was a good idea for American comedians to censor their material at Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival and what to make of President Donald Trump’s repeated minimization of the murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives. The Reason Interview with Nick Gillespie, goes deep with the artists, entrepreneurs, and scholars who are making the world a more libertarian—or at least a more interesting—place by championing free minds and free markets. 0:00—Introduction 1:14—Trump’s response to Khashoggi’s murder 7:26—The Riyadh Comedy Festival 11:29—Foreign influence on U.S. college campuses 23:55—The NBA and the Chinese government 28:39—Sensitivity exploitation 34:36—Changes to campus culture 39:46—Satellite campuses 43:50—Matthew Hedges and the UAE 50:03—McLaughlin’s path to FIRE 51:55—Solutions to campus censorship 58:12—Climate of free speech under Trump

