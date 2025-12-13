How Foreign Governments Police Speech on U.S. Campuses—and How To Stop Them.
In Authoritarians in the Academy, FIRE's Sarah McLaughlin investigates how the CCP and other autocratic regimes dictate expression on satellite campuses and right here in America.
I’m a few days late posting this at Substack—for (good and happy) reasons I’ll explain in another post that hopefully will go up tomorrow. In the meantime, here’ my latest interview, which is with Sarah McLaughlin, of FIRE (Expression).
It’s a great conversation about a very potent and serious threat to free speech. Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions:
Today’s guest is Sarah McLaughlin, a senior scholar at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and author of Authoritarians in the Academy: How the Internationalization of Higher Education and Borderless Censorship Threaten Free Speech.
She explains how governments in places like China and the United Arab Emirates restrict academic freedom and expression not just in their own countries but also at colleges and universities in America by exploiting speech codes and threatening to end lucrative satellite campus arrangements.
McLaughlin and Gillespie also talk about whether it was a good idea for American comedians to censor their material at Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival and what to make of President Donald Trump’s repeated minimization of the murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives.
The Reason Interview with Nick Gillespie, goes deep with the artists, entrepreneurs, and scholars who are making the world a more libertarian—or at least a more interesting—place by championing free minds and free markets.
0:00—Introduction
1:14—Trump’s response to Khashoggi’s murder
7:26—The Riyadh Comedy Festival
11:29—Foreign influence on U.S. college campuses
23:55—The NBA and the Chinese government
28:39—Sensitivity exploitation
34:36—Changes to campus culture
39:46—Satellite campuses
43:50—Matthew Hedges and the UAE
50:03—McLaughlin’s path to FIRE
51:55—Solutions to campus censorship
58:12—Climate of free speech under Trump
Happy Fatherhood, Nick!
Excellent framing on satellite campus dynamics. McLaughlin's point about how sensitivty codes get weaponized by foreign governments to extend censorship jurisdiction is critical and undercovered. I've seen this play out firsthand with academic institutions where the financial incentives from partnerships create silent compliance. The SoundCloud distrbution was smart move btw, makes it accessable for those of us juggling commutes.