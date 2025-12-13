The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derrick Allen Dalton's avatar
Derrick Allen Dalton
2d

Happy Fatherhood, Nick!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Excellent framing on satellite campus dynamics. McLaughlin's point about how sensitivty codes get weaponized by foreign governments to extend censorship jurisdiction is critical and undercovered. I've seen this play out firsthand with academic institutions where the financial incentives from partnerships create silent compliance. The SoundCloud distrbution was smart move btw, makes it accessable for those of us juggling commutes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nick Gillespie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture