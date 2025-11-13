As someone who gave up drinking six years ago but continues to use other drugs without problem, I was extremely interested to talk with

, cohost of the excellent

podcast, about her new book Drink Your Way Sober, which recounts how she used The Sinclair Method to kick her own battle with the bottle. Developed by an American psychologist and big in Finland and other parts of Europe, the Sinclair Method uses Naltrexone as a way of killing the joy of drinking.

Katie’s story on how she found out about it (mostly through unconventional routes like Facebook groups) and the science behind it is nothing less than fascinating and important for the the hundreds of thousands of people who struggle with drug dependency. I’m especially interested in how her book and story reflect a growing sophistication with treatment and recovery, one that starts from the premise that drugs are everywhere and can be used to help people suffering from the effects of other drugs (I know that psychedelics helped me stop drinking, for instance).

We also talk about Blocked & Reported, her years working at Seattle’s Stranger, and how best to preserve hard-won rights for sexual minorities as a conservative backlash seems to be commencing (partly due to the excesses of advocates of trans children). Here’s the Reason writeup of the podcast, followed by links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

The Reason Interview with Nick Gillespie goes deep with the artists, activists, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and visionaries who are making the world a more libertarian—or at least more interesting—place by championing free minds and free markets. Today’s guest is Katie Herzog, co-host of the popular Blocked & Reported podcast and author of the paradigm-shattering new book Drink Your Way Sober. Katie writes about her and other people’s experiences with The Sinclair Method—a medication-assisted approach to alcoholism where you use one drug to counter problematic use of another. Her story—and the cutting-edge research and treatment she reports on—upends just about everything we think we know about drug use, recovery, and autonomy. She talks with Nick Gillespie about naltrexone, the drug that helped her retrain her brain, why Alcoholics Anonymous works for some people but not for others, and how modern medicine is finally catching up to the idea that we should treat adults like adults when it comes to what we put in our bodies. They also get into the insane cancel culture politics that gave rise to her and Jesse Singal launching the Blocked & Reported podcast in 2020, whether we’ve passed peak woke, and if conservatives are now simply presiding over their own version of cancel culture. Previous appearance: Katie Herzog and Jesse Singal on Left-Wing Cancel Culture, June 17, 2020. 0:00—Introduction 1:34—What is the Sinclair Method? 6:59—Herzog’s experience with alcoholism 15:50—Sexuality, self-identity, and self-loathing 22:22—Recognizing addiction and the myths of willpower 27:43—Alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous 35:03—Herzog on differences in weed and alcohol use 38:44—Beta-blockers for overcoming anxiety 43:51—Transgenderism in media and cancel culture 58:29—Tolerance vs. agreement

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, follow, share, and leave a comment! And check out Reason, the planet’s only libertarian magazine of ‘free minds and free markets.’

Share

Leave a comment