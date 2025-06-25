How LSD Helped Launch a Radical Libertarian Counterculture

Today's guest is Susannah Cahalan, whose new book is The Acid Queen, a biography of Rosemary Woodruff Leary—muse, fugitive, and heavily indicted co-conspirator in Timothy Leary's psychedelic revolution.

She talks with me about hippie communes, outlaw drug smuggling, the war on drugs—and how the '60s counterculture, in its best moments, ran experiments in radical individualism, using personal freedoms to build voluntary communities rooted in altered consciousness and aesthetic liberation. The Acid Queen helps explain how the personal became the political, why libertarians should care about the messy legacy of the counterculture, and what comes next in drug policy, especially regarding psychedelics.

We also put this book in the context of her previous works, including the million-selling Brain of Fire, about her ‘month of madness’ due to misdiagnosed case of encephalitis that was made into a movie (watch now on Netflix), and The Great Pretender, a deep dive into one of the most influential—and faked!—psychological experiments in the past 50 years.

This conversation was recorded at a live event in New York City—at the Psychedelic Assembly, which is closing up its physical presence in Manhattan and transmigrating (as it were) to the astral plane (go here for what comes next for this unique organization committed to creating community around psychedelics).

0:00—Introduction 1:15—Who is Rosemary Woodruff Leary? 7:02—How did Rosemary meet Timothy Leary? 9:57—Why America was ready to experiment with psychedelics 15:12—Rosemary's connection to John Lennon and Yoko Ono 16:11—How Rosemary and Timothy Leary became outlaws 21:07—The jailbreak of Timothy Leary 28:45—The political speech of Timothy Leary 31:45—Why Rosemary and Timothy split up 35:31—The final years of Rosemary 40:08—The reconciliation of Rosemary and Timothy 42:54—The common thread between Cahalan's books 46:18—Labeling in mental health 48:34—Cahalan's experience with psychedelics

