There’s a new Reason Interview up, and it’s one of my favorite recent episodes. I talk with my friend Spencer Greenberg (he hosted the Burning Man camp I stayed at in 2023!), host of the Clearer Thinking podcast, recidivist entrepreneur, math/stats Ph.D., and the coauthor (with Jeremy Stevenson) of the fascinating new book The 12 Levers: The Complete Psychological Toolkit for Improving Your Life.

We go deep on the broadly defined ‘self-help’ genre—one of the first major forms of American literature, going back at least to Ben Franklin’s autobiography—and discuss the rise of Aaron Beck’s cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and Albert Ellis’ rational-emotive-behavior therapy (RET or REBT), both of which try to help people better manage the always messy interface between thinking, feeling, and acting. As I’ve mentioned in several recent Reason Interviews, I’m increasingly interested in what might be called ‘the psychology of freedom’—what sorts of people do best in a world where you can make meaningful decisions in more and more parts of your life? The early years of Reason, which started in 1968, discussed this topic and it seems to me a central one to all sorts of libertarian or liberal philosophies. And yet, it’s often simply ignored as a topic.

The 12 Levers isn’t a political or libertarian book, but in giving readers all sorts of techniques (‘levers’) to help gain control of how we think, feel, and react to events in our lives, it’s very much on point in today’s world. Spencer, a stats geek, and Jeremy, a practicing psychotherapist, looked at hundreds of books and figured out what were the most science-based and effective methods they offer to give people more control over their own minds. That’s no easy task, given the sheer number of self-help books that get published each year—and how many of them are absolute garbage in terms of serious research. One of the best parts of the interview is when Spencer discusses how to spot self-help frauds.

Here’s the Reason writeup, followed by embeds to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud.

Today’s guest is Spencer Greenberg, host of the Clearer Thinking podcast and co-author of what might be the last self-help book you will ever need. In The 12 Levers: The Complete Psychological Toolkit for Improving Your Life, he and his co-author, Jeremy Stevenson, analyze hundreds of advice books and distill the most evidence-based psychological hacks they contain into a dozen techniques, or “levers,” for self-improvement. Greenberg and Nick Gillespie discuss how approaches like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT) harness our ability for critical thinking, why learning how to understand and focus your mind and feelings are fundamental to real autonomy, and whether there is a politics to self-improvement. 0:00—Introduction 0:56—What are the 12 levers? 4:38—Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy 8:28—Greenberg’s experience with reflex responses 13:03—Confronting social anxiety 15:28—Genetic predispositions and chemistry 21:33—Understanding the causes of psychological challenges 26:10—Emotions and unified consciousness 30:55—What is cognitive restructuring? 36:25—Attention training 40:09—The inner “why” technique 45:21—Is stoicism on the rise? 48:14—Are there political implications to self-improvement? 50:49—How to detect frauds in the self-help genre

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