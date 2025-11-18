How the Epstein files are fracturing MAGA & why Trump always chickens out on tariffs
Plus: My review of Death by Lightning, in which Nick Offerman channels Ron Swanson in his portrayal of Chester Alan Arthur.
There’s a new Reason Roundtable up, withfilling in for , who is somewhere out in the rolling fields of the republic, pulling bank heists or otherwise unavailable. In any case, and are also part of the mix as we tackle the ongoing brouhaha over the ‘Epstein files’ (emails, really), Trump’s inability to actually admit that his tariffs were a really stupid idea that have made things more expensive, what it might take for pols to bring market reforms to health care, and more.
In our cultural recommendations section, I give two mutton-chop sideburns way, way up to Death by Lightning, a four-part Netflix series about the assassination of James Garfield by the Charles Guiteau. Set around the 1880 election, it covers a period that is usually ignored in American history but is relevant to us today for many reasons. For starters: This was period when longstanding coalitions dating back to before the Civil War were breaking down and about to usher in a period in which control of Congress and the White House started flipping back and forth between parties). It’s also a story about people rising to the occasion in good ways (James Garfield and Chester Arthur) and bad (Guiteau). Nick Offerman, best known for playing the libertarian bureaucrat on Parks and Rec, is delightful as Arthur, a fat, drunk, malevolent, and stupid machine pol who grows into the role thrust upon him.
Here’s the Reason writeup and chapter headings, followed by embeds at YouTube, Spotify, and Apple. You can also listen directly at Reason’s website too.
This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie are joined by Reason reporter Eric Boehm to unpack President Donald Trump’s sudden shift on the Jeffrey Epstein files after trying to block the vote, the GOP pressure campaign behind it, and what the episode suggests about his grip on the party. They also examine Trump’s mixed signals on tariffs, including his move to roll back duties he imposed in the first place, and whether this moment reinforces the basic economic arguments critics have made for years. The group also digs into whether Trump’s proposed tariff dividend makes any economic sense.
The conversation then turns to rising tensions with Venezuela as unauthorized strikes continue and Trump signals interest in direct talks with Nicolás Maduro. A listener then asks what would need to change in order to push American health care away from government-run insurance and toward a system shaped by private plans.
0:00—The Epstein files fracture Trump’s coalition
18:12—Tariff rollbacks and stimulus checks
36:17—Listener question on government healthcare
47:33—More unauthorized military strikes in Venezuela
56:54—Weekly cultural recommendations
Producer: Paul Alexander
Video Editor: John Osterhoudt
Upcoming Reason Events
New York, November 19: Soho Forum debate with Paul Frymer and Jason Riley on affirmative action in higher education. Use REASON to get 25 percent off all tickets.
Washington, D.C., December 10: Reason Versus debate: Big Tech Does More Good Than Harm.
If you like what I’m posting here, subscribe, follow, share, and leave a comment. And check out Reason, which has been the planet’s magazine of ‘free minds and free markets’ since 1968 and is full of articles, videos, and podcasts analyzing politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective.