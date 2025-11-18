There’s a new Reason Roundtable up, with

are also part of the mix as we tackle the ongoing brouhaha over the ‘Epstein files’ (emails, really), Trump’s inability to actually admit that his tariffs were a really stupid idea that have made things more expensive, what it might take for pols to bring market reforms to health care, and more.

In our cultural recommendations section, I give two mutton-chop sideburns way, way up to Death by Lightning, a four-part Netflix series about the assassination of James Garfield by the Charles Guiteau. Set around the 1880 election, it covers a period that is usually ignored in American history but is relevant to us today for many reasons. For starters: This was period when longstanding coalitions dating back to before the Civil War were breaking down and about to usher in a period in which control of Congress and the White House started flipping back and forth between parties). It’s also a story about people rising to the occasion in good ways (James Garfield and Chester Arthur) and bad (Guiteau). Nick Offerman, best known for playing the libertarian bureaucrat on Parks and Rec, is delightful as Arthur, a fat, drunk, malevolent, and stupid machine pol who grows into the role thrust upon him.

Here's the Reason writeup and chapter headings, followed by embeds at YouTube, Spotify, and Apple.

