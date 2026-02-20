It’s been a while since I hosted the Reason Interview with Nick Gillespie podcast—I was busy spending time with my son Levi, born in December.

But I’m back—and super-excited to share this particular interview with you. At a live event in New York City, I talk with Skeptic founder Michael Shermer about his new book Truth: What It Is, How To Find It, and Why It Still Matters. It’s an incredibly lucid and important contribution to contemporary debates over media, politics, and history, especially when people start talking about being in a ‘post-truth world.’ We disagree over several big things, including the meaning and value of postmodern thinking (here’s a 2018 conversation we had about it), but what I really value about his latest book is that it’s a great defense of classical liberal philosophy and an open society that allows as many people as possible to pursue truth, meaning, and community as they see fit.

I’ve interviewed Michael many times over the years and I always walk away with new ideas and things to think about. This time is no different, and we start off with a discussion of what it means to be ‘in’ the Epstein files—which we both are (though certainly not in the way you might think). Here’s the Reason write up and chapter headings, followed by links to YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud versions.

Today’s guest is Michael Shermer, founding publisher of Skeptic magazine and author of the new book Truth: What It Is, How to Find It, and Why It Still Matters. Shermer explains how the release of the Epstein files has fueled conspiracy thinking, particularly through guilt by association and pattern seeking. He explains why ambiguous evidence invites overinterpretation, how skepticism differs from cynicism, and why the demand for total certainty often leads people away from truth rather than toward it. The conversation also explores the broader collapse of trust in institutions after COVID-19, the role of influencers in amplifying conspiratorial narratives, and why scientific and historical denialism have found new audiences online. The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie goes deep with the artists, entrepreneurs, and scholars who are making the world a more libertarian—or at least a more interesting—place by championing free minds and free markets. 0:00—Introduction 0:54—How Shermer appeared in the Epstein files 3:04—Epstein conspiracy theories 6:35—Minnesota ICE shootings 10:14—The difference between truth and objective facts 15:43—Do science and religion conflict? 22:55—The rise of science denialism 26:45—Government intervention in transgender medical treatment for minors 29:59—The importance of historical truths and the Holocaust 36:36—COVID-19 and the collapse of institutional trust 42:19—Defending liberal democracy Producer: Paul Alexander Audio Mixer: Ian Keyser

If you like what I’m posting here, please subscribe, follow, comment, and share.

Share

Leave a comment

And check out Reason, the planet’s leading source of politics, culture, and ideas from libertarian perspective since 1968. Originally a magazine of ‘free minds and free markets,’ we now have a massive web footprint and publish hundreds of videos and podcasts every year along with a 10x a year print edition.

The latest issue just dropped and it has a great cover, so take a look, subscribe (just $25 a year), and start reading the electronic version in mere seconds!