Did USAID funding really save 90 million lives? Does smoking weed hurt your heart? Does raising the minimum wage create more jobs? There’s a new Reason Interview up, this time with the great statistics crusher Aaron Brown. He’s a columnist for Bloomberg, writes for The Dispatch, and is the author of the Wrong Number series of fantastic video essays for Reason. He’s got a new book out, also called Wrong Number, which promises to show the reader ‘how to extract truth from a blizzard of quantitative disinformation.’ The book does just that and this 50-minute conversation with him is a wonderful intro to what he’s all about. Aaron has a great back story too, including having a semi-blacklisted professor father and earning his living as a graduate student by playing poker and betting on sports.

We all need better bullshit detectors when it comes to consuming news and information and listening to (or reading) Aaron is great way to give yours a tune-up. Here’s the Reason writeup followed by YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and SoundCloud links.

Today’s guest is Aaron Brown, author of the new book Wrong Number: How to Extract Truth From a Blizzard of Quantitative Disinformation. A former chief risk manager at AQR Capital Management who teaches statistics at New York University and University of California, San Diego, Brown also contributes popular video essays to Reason. In Wrong Number, Brown investigates questions such as: Did California’s minimum wage hike create more jobs? Does using marijuana massively increase the odds of having a heart attack or stroke? Is the United States experiencing a spike in the number of high temperature days? In an interview recorded at a live event in New York City, he explains how academics and the media routinely distort research to grab attention and push alarm buttons. He also talks with Nick Gillespie about his recent online argument with popular science communicator Hank Green about the ways in which climate change data are presented. 0:00—Why did Brown write Wrong Number? 3:42—Examining the claim the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) saved 90 million lives 7:45—Climate alarmism and problematic data 16:16—Marijuana and cardiac risk 19:04—Data collection and deceptive framing 22:55—The Lancet and scientific gatekeepers 25:31—Why should scientists preregister their hypotheses? 32:29—Chinatown buses 41:40—Brown’s origin story 45:35—Gambling and prediction markets

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